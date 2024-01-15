Redmi Note 13 Series Debuts at Vijay Sales: A Blend of Technology and Style

The Redmi Note 13 series, comprising the Note 13 5G, Note 13 Pro 5G, and Note 13 Pro+ 5G, has been officially launched and is now available at Vijay Sales’ retail stores and online on www.vijaysales.com. These smartphones bring advanced features to the market, including the first 200MP camera and an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

Key Highlights:

Redmi Note 13 series includes three models: Note 13 5G, Note 13 Pro 5G, and Note 13 Pro+ 5G.

Available in various colors and configurations, starting from INR 17,999.

Note 13 Pro+ features a 200MP camera and IP68 water and dust resistance.

Smartphones boast a 6.67-inch 1.5K AMOLED display, Android 13 OS, and fast charging capabilities.

Instant bank discounts and exchange bonuses available for purchases.

Vijay Sales, a prominent electronics retail chain in India, announced the availability of the Redmi Note 13 series both online and at their 130+ offline retail stores. The series includes the Note 13, Note 13 Pro, and Note 13 Pro+, each available in different color variants and storage configurations. The base model of the Note 13 is priced at INR 17,999, while the Note 13 Pro starts at INR 25,999, and the Note 13 Pro+ begins at INR 31,999.

The Note 13 Pro+ is particularly notable for its 200MP camera and an IP68 rating, making it a significant addition to the smartphone market. The entire series sports a 6.67-inch 1.5K AMOLED display, operates on Android 13 with MIUI 14, and features fast charging capabilities. The Note 13 Pro is equipped with a 5100 mAh battery and 67W fast charging, while the Note 13 Pro+ has a 5000 mAh battery with 120W fast charging support.

Mr. Nilesh Gupta, Director of Vijay Sales, expressed enthusiasm about offering the Redmi Note 13 series to Indian customers, emphasizing the series’ advanced features and competitive pricing. He highlighted Vijay Sales’ commitment to providing cutting-edge technology and value to its customers.

In addition to the base pricing, customers can benefit from instant bank discounts offered by leading banks like HDFC Bank, SBI, ICICI, and Kotak. The discounts make the series more affordable, with the Note 13 available from IN