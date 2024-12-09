Redmi Note 14 Pro and Note 14 Pro+ Launched in India Starting at Rs. 24,999

Redmi Note 14 Pro and Note 14 Pro+ launched in India with Snapdragon/Dimensity chips, 50MP cameras, up to 12GB RAM, 6200mAh battery, and 90W fast charging, starting at Rs. 24,999.

Xiaomi has recently introduced its latest additions to the Redmi Note series in India: the Redmi Note 14 Pro and Note 14 Pro+. Both smartphones boast a 6.67-inch 120Hz curved OLED display with a peak brightness of up to 3000 nits, 1920Hz high-frequency PWM dimming, 12-bit color depth, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.

Performance and Software

The Redmi Note 14 Pro+ is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC, features a 5000mm² VC cooling system, and comes with up to 12GB of RAM. The Redmi Note 14 Pro, on the other hand, utilizes the MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Ultra SoC with a 13780mm² Graphite sheet for thermal management and offers 8GB of RAM. Both devices run on Android 14 with Xiaomi Hyper OS and are promised 3 OS updates and 4 years of security updates.

Camera Capabilities

In terms of photography, the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ boasts a 50MP Light Fusion 800 main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 50MP 2.5X telephoto camera. The Redmi Note 14 Pro features a 50MP Sony LYT-600 sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro camera. Notably, the Pro+ model also incorporates Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection on the back.

Battery and Charging

The Redmi Note 14 Pro+ houses a 6200mAh silicon-carbon battery with 90W fast charging support, driven by Surge G1 and Surge P2 battery management chips. The Redmi Note 14 Pro is equipped with a 5500mAh solid electrolyte battery and supports 45W fast charging. Both phones have an IP66, IP68, and IP69 rating for dust and water resistance.

AI Features

Xiaomi has integrated several AI-powered features into the Redmi Note 14 series. Both models include AI Smart Clip, AI Clear Capture, AI Image Expansion, AI Erase Pro, and AI Cutout. The Pro+ variant further enhances the AI experience with AI Subtitles, AI Live Interpreter, and AI Translation.

Pricing and Availability

The Redmi Note 14 Pro starts at Rs. 24,999 in India. Both the Redmi Note 14 Pro and Note 14 Pro+ are available in Spectre Blue, Titan Black, and Phantom Purple (Leather finish).