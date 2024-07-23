Redmi Pad Pro 5G India Launch Set for July 29: Specs, Features, and Expected Price

Xiaomi has officially announced the much-anticipated launch of the Redmi Pad Pro 5G in India on July 29th, alongside the Redmi Pad SE. This unveiling is accompanied by a sneak peek into several of the tablet’s key specifications, setting the stage for an exciting addition to the Indian market.

Redmi Pad Pro 5G Specifications: A Glimpse into the Future

Among the confirmed features, the Redmi Pad Pro 5G will sport a 12.1-inch display boasting a 120Hz refresh rate, offering smooth visuals and an immersive experience. The tablet will also feature Dolby Atmos support, further enhancing the audio experience with a quad-speaker setup.

Under the hood, the tablet is confirmed to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset, promising efficient performance. A substantial 10,000mAh battery is touted to provide an impressive standby time of 33 days and up to 12 hours of video playback, catering to users’ entertainment and productivity needs.

Running on Xiaomi’s latest HyperOS, the Redmi Pad Pro 5G is geared towards a user-friendly interface and enhanced functionality. The addition of stylus and keyboard support broadens the tablet’s versatility for creative tasks and professional use.

Insights from the Chinese Variant

While the Indian specifications are yet to be fully revealed, the Redmi Pad Pro 5G has already been launched in China, offering a potential preview of what Indian consumers can expect.

The Chinese variant features a display with up to 600 nits of peak brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It comes equipped with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage, allowing for smooth multitasking and ample storage space. Additionally, the tablet supports expandable storage of up to 1.5TB via a microSD card slot.

Photography enthusiasts can anticipate an 8MP rear camera and an 8MP front-facing shooter for selfies and video calls. The Chinese variant also features a 10,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

Expected Price of Redmi Pad Pro 5G in India

The Redmi Pad Pro 5G is priced at CNY 1,999 in China, which translates to roughly ₹23,000. However, it’s important to note that this is the Chinese pricing, and Redmi may adjust the price for the Indian variant to align with market dynamics.

With the Redmi Pad Pro 5G launching in India on July 29, tech enthusiasts and potential buyers alike can eagerly anticipate the official unveiling of the Indian specifications and pricing.