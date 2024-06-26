Renault Bigster 7-Seater SUV Spotted: New Spy Pics Reveal Duster-Inspired Design

The Renault Bigster, a larger version of the popular Duster SUV, was recently spotted testing in Spain, giving us a glimpse of what to expect from this upcoming 7-seater.

Design Echoes the Duster

The Bigster’s design closely resembles the Duster, featuring a similar front grille, sleek headlamps with integrated LED DRLs, and a large lower air dam. The test mule sported a clean look with dotted silver accents on the grille.

A 7-Seater with Spacious Interiors

While the Bigster will initially launch as a Dacia model, it will later be rebadged as the Renault Bigster. Certain markets may also receive a 5-seater version with a significantly larger boot. The spy photos reveal larger rear doors, likely designed for easier access to the third-row seats.

Platform and Dimensions

Built on the same CMF-B platform as the Duster, the Bigster will be 300 mm longer, potentially with an extended wheelbase for increased cabin space. However, it remains unclear whether the wheelbase will be extended or if it will be a simple extension of the Duster.

Premium Features and Pricing

The Bigster is expected to be priced higher than the Duster, offering additional features to justify the premium. Spy shots of the cabin reveal an electrically adjustable driver seat, multi-function steering wheel, driver-centric touchscreen infotainment system, a fully digital instrument cluster, and more. The interior design appears similar to the Duster, but hopefully, Renault or Dacia will make necessary adjustments to distinguish the Bigster’s premium feel.

Engine and Transmission

Details about the engine and transmission options for the Bigster remain unconfirmed. However, it is likely to borrow engines from the Duster, which offers a 1.6-liter petrol hybrid, a 1.2-liter turbo petrol with mild hybrid technology, and a 1.0-liter petrol engine with LPG in some markets. The Bigster is also expected to offer both front-wheel and AWD drive options, similar to the Duster.

Launch Timeline

The Renault Duster, with minor cosmetic changes compared to the Dacia Duster, has already launched in international markets and is expected to arrive in India sometime in 2025. The Renault Bigster is anticipated to follow suit after the Duster’s launch in India.