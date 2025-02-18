Renault Launches 2025 Kiger and Triber in India, Prices Start at Rs. 6.10 Lakh

Renault India has launched the 2025 versions of its popular subcompact SUV, the Kiger, and the seven-seater MPV, the Triber. The updated models feature cosmetic tweaks, added features, and revised engine options. Prices for the Kiger start at Rs. 6.10 lakh, while the Triber begins at Rs. 6.50 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

The 2025 Kiger receives subtle exterior revisions. These include a redesigned front grille, updated LED headlamps, and new alloy wheel designs. Renault has also introduced two new color options for the Kiger. Inside, the Kiger now offers a larger touchscreen infotainment system with improved responsiveness. Select variants get a digital instrument cluster. Renault has also added features like automatic climate control and a wireless charger to higher-end trims. Safety features include dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, and rear parking sensors as standard across all variants. Higher trims offer side and curtain airbags.

The Triber also benefits from similar updates. The exterior sees changes to the grille, headlamps, and taillamps. New alloy wheels and color options are also available. Inside, the Triber gets the same larger touchscreen as the Kiger, along with a revised dashboard layout. The Triber continues to offer its flexible seating configuration, which allows for multiple seating arrangements. Renault has focused on improving cabin comfort and practicality in the 2025 Triber.

Under the hood, both the Kiger and Triber continue to offer the 1.0-liter naturally aspirated petrol engine and the 1.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine. Renault has tweaked the engines to meet the latest emission norms and improve fuel efficiency. The naturally aspirated engine produces 72 PS of power and 96 Nm of torque. The turbocharged engine delivers 100 PS of power and 160 Nm of torque. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual and a CVT automatic for both engines.

Renault aims to strengthen its position in the Indian market with these updated models. The Kiger competes with other subcompact SUVs like the Nissan Magnite, Hyundai Venue, and Tata Nexon. The Triber rivals other affordable MPVs like the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and the Datsun GO+. Renault’s focus on competitive pricing and enhanced features is expected to attract buyers in this segment.

The company has also focused on improving the overall ownership experience. Renault offers a standard warranty on both the Kiger and Triber. The company has also expanded its service network in India to provide better after-sales support to customers.

Dealers across India have started accepting bookings for the 2025 Kiger and Triber. Deliveries are expected to begin soon. The launch of these updated models demonstrates Renault’s commitment to the Indian market. The company is confident that the improved Kiger and Triber will continue to be popular choices among Indian car buyers.

Renault India Managing Director, Venkatram Mamillapalle, said, “The Kiger and Triber have been key models for us in India. With these 2025 updates, we have made them even more appealing to customers. We have listened to customer feedback and incorporated their suggestions into these models. We are confident that the Kiger and Triber will continue to drive our growth in India.”

The company anticipates strong demand for both models. Renault believes that the combination of stylish design, practical features, and competitive pricing will make the 2025 Kiger and Triber attractive options in their respective segments. The updated models are expected to further boost Renault’s sales in the Indian market.