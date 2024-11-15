Revolutionizing Clean Air: Qubo Launches Q600 and Q1000 Smart Air Purifiers

Qubo expands its smart air purifier range with Q600 & Q1000 for large spaces, featuring QSensAI, 4-layer filtration, and coverage up to 1000 sq. ft.

Qubo, a leading smart devices brand under the Hero Group, has expanded its range of smart air purifiers with the launch of two new models: the Q600 and Q1000. These latest additions address the growing demand for air purification in larger spaces, catering to homes such as villas and big apartments. Equipped with advanced features, these air purifiers deliver enhanced performance and convenience, ensuring a healthier living environment for all.

Designed for Large Living Spaces

The Qubo Smart Air Purifier Q600 and Q1000 are tailored for spacious areas, eliminating the need for multiple units in expansive rooms. The Q600 can efficiently cover areas of up to 600 sq. ft., while the Q1000 is designed for spaces as large as 1000 sq. ft., making them ideal for living rooms, halls, and galleries. These models redefine air quality management for modern homes, ensuring families enjoy pure air in every corner.

Advanced Features and Powerful Technology

Both models come equipped with Qubo’s proprietary QSensAI technology, which uses real-time air quality analysis to optimize performance. This feature automatically adjusts fan speed and filtration intensity, ensuring effective purification without excess energy consumption. Additionally, the Qubo app offers remote control, real-time monitoring, and filter replacement reminders. Voice control via Alexa and Google Assistant adds to the convenience.

A unique feature of these purifiers is the ability to compare indoor and outdoor AQI levels, sourced directly from the Central Pollution Control Board. This provides valuable insights into air quality and the purifier’s efficiency.

Superior Filtration and Quiet Operation

The new models boast a 4-layer filtration system capable of removing 99.99% of harmful pollutants, including PM2.5, PM10, and pet dander. The True HEPA H13 filter traps particles as small as PM0.1, ensuring pristine air quality. Powered by high-performance BLDC motors, the purifiers offer exceptional airflow and energy efficiency while maintaining quiet operation, making them suitable for bedrooms and home offices.

Competitive Pricing and Availability

The Qubo Q600 and Q1000 are now available on the Qubo website and popular platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, Blinkit, and Zepto. The Q600 Smart Air Purifier is priced at Rs. 24,990, while the Q1000 Smart Air Purifier retails for Rs. 29,990.

A Commitment to Safer, Smarter Homes

Speaking on the launch, Nikhil Rajpal, Founder & CEO of Qubo, highlighted the brand’s dedication to addressing challenges in the air purifier category. “These models solve a significant issue by eliminating the need for multiple units in large rooms. They showcase Qubo’s commitment to enhancing the safety and intelligence of modern homes.”