ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023) Gaming Laptop Review

Asus has secured a prominent position in the Indian laptop market, known for consistently expanding its product lineup and integrating the latest CPUs into its models. Within Asus, the Republic of Gamers (ROG) division caters to gaming enthusiasts and professionals, specializing in high-performance machines.

In recent years, the ROG brand has experienced significant growth in its user base, with more gamers favoring their laptops over competitors. This demand has driven the brand to continually innovate and release increasingly powerful gaming laptops. Their latest offering is the ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023).

The ROG Zephyrus G14 boasts a robust design, housing the latest AMD Ryzen 9 CPU, a QHD+ 165Hz display, a sizable 76Whr battery, and more. We’ve extensively used this laptop as our daily driver for the past two weeks, and here’s our in-depth review.

ROG Zephyrus G14 2023 (GA402XZ) Specifications

Processor: AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS

AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS Graphics adapter: Nvidia RTX 4080

Nvidia RTX 4080 Memory: 32GB, DDR5

32GB, DDR5 Display: 14-inch QHD+, IPS, glossy: No, 165Hz

14-inch QHD+, IPS, glossy: No, 165Hz Storage: 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD

1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD Connections: 2 x USB 3.2 (Type C), 1 x USB 3.2 (Type A) HDMI 2.1, Audio Connections: Combo audio

2 x USB 3.2 (Type C), 1 x USB 3.2 (Type A) HDMI 2.1, Audio Connections: Combo audio Networking: Wi-Fi 6 (802.11b/g/n/ac/ax) (2×2), Bluetooth 5.2

Wi-Fi 6 (802.11b/g/n/ac/ax) (2×2), Bluetooth 5.2 Battery: 76Wh Lithium-Polymer (4 cells)

76Wh Lithium-Polymer (4 cells) Operating System: Microsoft Windows 11

Microsoft Windows 11 Camera: 1080p@30fps, IR

1080p@30fps, IR Additional features: Speakers: Stereo, Keyboard: 6-row chiclet, Keyboard Light: Yes

Speakers: Stereo, Keyboard: 6-row chiclet, Keyboard Light: Yes Weight: 1.73 kgs

Box Contents

A complete list of items you get inside the box:

ROG Zephyrus G14 laptop

Power Adapter

Carrying sleeve

Warranty and User Guide

Design

As we mentioned earlier, the ROG laptop line-up primarily targets extreme buyers seeking top-of-the-line machines equipped with cutting-edge hardware. In the case of the ROG Zephyrus G14, it takes on a more boxy and robust stance. Specifically, the model we are reviewing, the ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402XZ, represents one of the most extreme SKUs within the G14 line-up.

At first glance, the G14 may bear a resemblance to a fully decked-out MacBook, but it undeniably carries the distinctive characteristics of the Zephyrus series. The bold and flat edges are a clear indicator that this is a gaming laptop, immediately exuding an aggressive aura.

Constructed with a combination of metal and composite materials, the laptop is impressively well-built. Our review unit sports a dark slate colour, aligning perfectly with its gaming identity. Both the laptop’s lid and base exhibit remarkable durability, showing resistance to bending. Notably, the lid of the Zephyrus G14 conceals the AniMe Matrix, a feature ROG boasts, which utilizes 1,400 mini-programmable LEDs to display images or text.

In terms of size, the Zephyrus G14 measures approximately 2cm in thickness and weighs 1.72 kg. While this weight may initially seem on the heavier side for a 14-inch gaming laptop, it is entirely justified when you consider the high

h-end hardware packed into this particular SKU. The G14’s styling is boldly aggressive, perfectly matching its gaming persona with sharp lines and cooling vents that stretch across the laptop’s length.

Upon opening the well-balanced lid, you are greeted by a 14-inch QHD+ IPS panel featuring a speedy 165Hz refresh rate. While the bezels surrounding the display may not be the slimmest, they contribute to the machine’s rugged character. The top section of the laptop is notably thick, as it accommodates essential components such as the Full HD webcam and IR camera.

Connections

Let’s delve into the connectivity options of the Zephyrus G14, which boasts a forward-looking array of ports. Starting on the left side, you’ll find a barrel connector for power, an HDMI 2.1 slot, a USB 4 spec Type-C port equipped with DisplayPort 1.4 and Power Delivery support, and a 3.5mm combo jack.

On the right side, there’s a convenient microSD card reader, a USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C slot featuring DisplayPort 1.4 specifications, and two USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A slots. With this extensive selection of ports, there are no connectivity-related concerns to be had.

Software

The ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023) laptop comes pre-installed with Windows 11, which is the default operating system. Unfortunately, there is no DOS version available for those who prefer a more streamlined operating system, a feature that might have been appreciated by professional users, as gaming laptops often serve multiple purposes beyond gaming.

In line with current trends, every OEM includes bundled software, and the ROG Zephyrus G14 is no exception. Specifically tailored for ROG users, the laptop features the Armoury Crate, which consolidates system and lighting controls into a single utility, making essential settings easily accessible.

Armoury Crate offers extensive customization options, allowing you to personalize aesthetic effects, fine-tune game profiles, and adjust audio settings according to your preferences. Additionally, with Scenario Profiles, you can define and customize preferences that automatically adjust performance and other settings when launching your favourite apps and games.

Keyboard & Touchpad

Asus has consistently delivered well-designed keyboards across its laptop line-ups, and this quality extends to the ROG series. The keyboard maintains a familiar 6-row layout, although some rows have been subtly resized. Key placement is thoughtful, and the keys offer a travel distance of just 1.4 mm, which promotes efficient typing. The pressure point and resistance of the keys are finely tuned, resulting in a comfortable and hassle-free typing experience once you adapt to this layout.

What’s noteworthy is the inclusion of RGB backlighting, a feature commonly found on higher-end gaming laptops. The RGB lighting offers various modes and patterns, all of which can be finely customized using the Armoury Crate software. Additionally, the keyboard features a full-length numeric keypad, a rare inclusion on higher-tier laptops that can be quite useful.

Shifting our focus to the touchpad, the ROG Zephyrus G14 keeps it simple with a standard touchpad, devoid of any fancy NumPad or ScreenPad features. While the touchpad is functional, it’s worth noting that it’s somewhat compact, making it less spacious for extensive use. However, it comes equipped with Windows Precision Drivers, enhancing its capabilities by enabling gestures like three-finger swipes for desktop navigation and more.

Display

The Zephyrus G14 boasts an impressive display that stands out as one of its key features. It sports a ROG Nebula display with a QHD resolution of 2560×1600 pixels, a swift 165Hz refresh rate, and a snappy 3ms response time. The side bezels are slim, contributing to a sleek look, while the top bezel has a bit more heft to accommodate the FHD camera.

The display is enhanced by the inclusion of Splendid Display technology, allowing users to fine-tune essential display settings. For more extensive adjustments, users can turn to the Armoury Crate software. Out of the box, the display exhibits slightly cooler colour tones. With ample brightness, it performs admirably in various lighting conditions. Notably, this display covers the entire DCI-P3 colour space and supports Dolby Vision, rendering it both vibrant and versatile for an enhanced visual experience.

Performance

The performance of the ROG Zephyrus G14 is nothing short of exceptional. Our unit is equipped with the latest AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS processor, representing AMD’s cutting-edge mobile processors. This new chip not only demands less power but also significantly boosts throughput compared to earlier generations and even some of Intel’s offerings.

Backing up the AMD Ryzen 9 is a robust configuration, including 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM and an Nvidia RTX 4080 GPU with 12GB of DDR6 VRAM. Additionally, our tested SKU features a capacious 1TB NVMe M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD, expandable to a whopping 4TB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 storage.

When it comes to gaming, the Zephyrus G14 doesn’t disappoint. We put it through its paces with popular AAA titles, including Cyberpunk 2077, Red Dead Redemption 2, GTA V, and Forza, all running at maximum graphics settings. Thanks to the formidable combination of the AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS Mobile CPU and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 Laptop GPU, our expectations were not just met but exceeded.

Beyond gaming, we conducted extensive productivity benchmarking, and the results were impressive. The laptop achieved a single-core score of 2590 and a multi-core score of 12826 in Geekbench 6. In the Cinebench R23 test, it scored 1759. These scores underscore that the tandem of the AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS Mobile CPU and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 Laptop GPU delivers best-in-class performance, making this laptop a versatile powerhouse capable of handling gaming, content creation, and general work with ease.

Battery

Now, let’s delve into the battery performance of the ROG Zephyrus G14. This laptop is equipped with a 76WHrs, 4S1P, 4-cell Li-ion battery, complemented by a robust 240W AC Adapter.

In everyday tasks like web browsing, video streaming, and note-taking, the laptop manages to provide a usable runtime of around 3.5 to 4.5 hours before necessitating a recharge. Thankfully, the included 240W AC Adapter ensures rapid battery replenishment, alleviating the inconvenience of relatively shorter unplugged operation.

When subjected to a video loop test in airplane mode, the laptop demonstrates improved endurance, lasting for a maximum of 6.5 hours. This endurance can be appreciated for tasks that require sustained media consumption without the need for frequent charging interruptions.

ROG Zephyrus G14 Review – The Verdict

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 emerges as an enticing option for serious gamers. This top-tier SKU within the G14 line-up boasts cutting-edge hardware like the AMD Ryzen 9 CPU, and RTX 4080 GPU, and distinctive features like the AniMe Matrix, adding a unique touch to the laptop’s character. In terms of performance, the G14 delivers outstanding results, leaving buyers more than satisfied.

However, the laptop’s substantial price tag of INR 2,66,000 prompts potential buyers to explore a range of alternatives some within Asus’s offerings and its competitors. That said, if your preference is for a blend of style and functionality, the Zephyrus G14 stands out as an ideal choice.