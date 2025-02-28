S25 Users Gain New Audio Control With Galaxy Buds3

Galaxy Buds3 series boosts S25 phone convenience. New features improve audio control, pairing, and battery life. Find out how the Buds3 enhances the S25 experience.

Galaxy Buds3 series brings enhanced convenience to users of the upcoming Galaxy S25 series. The new earbuds focus on deeper connectivity and improved control between audio and phone functions. Users gain access to features that streamline audio management directly from their S25 devices.

Samsung focuses on user experience. The Buds3 series works to reduce friction points. Users report a desire for simpler audio control. The new features address this directly. The S25 series works with the Buds3 to provide this control.

Specific changes include improved device pairing. Users report faster connection times. The Buds3 series pairs with S25 phones almost instantly. The system reduces pairing steps. This allows for quick audio access.

Audio switching improves. Users can switch audio sources between S25 devices and other connected devices. The system handles this switch more effectively than previous models. Users avoid audio dropouts. This improves listening experience.

The Buds3 series introduces a new audio control widget. This widget appears on the S25’s home screen. Users control volume, noise cancellation, and equalizer settings. The widget provides direct access. Users do not need to open the Galaxy Wearable app. This reduces interaction steps.

The Buds3 series increases battery life. Users report longer listening times. The earbuds now provide up to 10 hours of playback on a single charge. The charging case extends this to 30 hours. This provides extended use.

Noise cancellation receives updates. The Buds3 series uses an advanced algorithm. This algorithm adapts to surrounding noise. Users experience reduced background noise. This provides clearer audio.

The Buds3 series enhances call quality. Users report clearer voice transmission. The earbuds use three microphones per earbud. These microphones capture voice while reducing background noise. This improves call clarity.

The Galaxy S25 series works with the Buds3 series to provide a “Find My Earbuds” function. This function uses Bluetooth Low Energy and Ultra-Wideband technology. Users locate lost earbuds more accurately. The system provides directional cues. Users find misplaced earbuds quickly.

The Buds3 series introduces a new touch control system. Users manage audio playback with gestures. Users control volume, skip tracks, and answer calls. The touch control system provides increased responsiveness. Users experience fewer accidental inputs.

The Buds3 series supports 24-bit/96kHz high-resolution audio. Users experience improved audio fidelity. The earbuds support the Samsung Scalable Codec. This codec adapts to network conditions. This provides stable high-resolution audio.

The Buds3 series features an IPX7 water resistance rating. Users use the earbuds during workouts and in wet conditions. The design prevents water damage. This increases durability.

The Galaxy S25 series and the Buds3 series work together to provide a unified user experience. The system streamlines audio management. Users gain control. The system focuses on convenience.

The Galaxy S25 series will launch with the Galaxy Buds3 series. These products will be available at major retailers. The release date is set for early next year

