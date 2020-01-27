Samsung A51 set for January 21, 2020 launch in India

Samsung is all set to announce its new Galaxy A51 handset in India on January 29. The revelation to this effect came via a tweet on Samsung’s official Twitter account that carried a 10-sec video announcing the launch. For those who might have been living under the rock all this while, the new A51 comes across as a successor to the A50 and was launched together with the A71 just last month in Vietnam.

The A51 also packs in some nice specs, which coupled with aggressive pricing could fire up the upper mid-range phone segment in Samsung’s favour. Towards that, the phone comes with a 6.5-inch 1080 x 2400 pixels full-HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display. The latter bit again is Samsung’s way of describing a display with a punch hole to accommodate the selfie cam.

Powering the phone is an octa core processor of unknown make though the top model is going to feature 8 gigs of memory. Starting versions could come with a 6 GB RAM while on-board storage tops off at 128 GB, which again is further expandable to a max of 512 GB via microSD cards.

The A51 will also be seen incorporating a quad camera set-up at the rear, with all the four sensors neatly packed in a raised camera housing on the top left side. The camera array comprises of a 48 mp primary lens of f/2.0 aperture, a 12 mp ultra wide-angle lens again of f/2.0 aperture, along with a 5 mp macro lens of f/2.4 aperture. Lastly there is another sensor also of 5 mp resolution to be used for depth mapping and has an f/2.2 aperture. Selfie fans too can rejoice as there is going to be a 32 mp f/2.2 lens up front.

The new A51 also features a 4000 mAh battery which will be backed by 15W fast charging support. There is going to be an under-screen fingerprint sensor too for user authentication. Connectivity options with the phone include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS/ A-GPS while a USB-C port will serve charging and data transfer roles. Colour options include Prism Crush Black, White, Blue, and Pink.

As for its pricing, expect the A51 to retail for in the 22k-25k price bracket. While we will be having all the missing pieces of the A51 puzzle, including the phone’s costs, just on 29th of this month, there sure are pointers to have based our assumptions on; that being the price the phone is being offered in Vietnam.

Samsung recently began selling the A51 in that country for VND 7,990,000 for the 6GB model. That translates to around INR 24,600, for the base model at least. The company meanwhile has confirmed its only the A51 that is set for launch on Jan. 21 while the A71 will see the light of day in India some time later. Keep watching for the complete story on this.