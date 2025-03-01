Samsung Announces Attractive Loyalty Bonus on Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Samsung, India’s leading consumer electronics brand, has introduced a new loyalty bonus offer for its latest flagship smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. The newly launched offer includes an upgrade bonus of INR 12,000, which is available to all users looking to switch to the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. Additionally, customers upgrading from the Galaxy S23 Ultra or Galaxy S24 Ultra can avail a higher upgrade bonus of INR 15,000.

For those who do not wish to opt for the upgrade bonus, there is an alternative benefit of INR 11,000 instant cashback available on HDFC bank cards. To enhance affordability, customers can also choose a no-cost EMI option starting at INR 3,612, along with an upgrade bonus of INR 9,000.

Enhanced AI Capabilities on Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, proudly made in India, integrates advanced AI agents with multimodal capabilities within its One UI 7 platform. These AI features enable seamless operations across multiple apps while allowing natural interactions through speech, text, videos, and images.

Key additions include Now Brief, which offers personalized suggestions to help manage daily tasks, and Now Bar, which serves as a hub for ongoing activities. Features like Writing Assist enhance productivity, while Drawing Assist helps users unlock their creativity, demonstrating how Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra uses Galaxy AI to empower users in all areas of life.

Intuitive User Interactions on Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra enhances user experience by making interactions more intuitive. With just a single command, Google Gemini can locate a user’s favorite sports team schedule and automatically add it to Samsung Calendar. Additionally, Google’s improved Circle to Search feature offers AI Overviews and one-tap actions for faster, more informative search experiences.

Advanced Performance and Imaging on Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is powered by the Snapdragon® 8 Elite Mobile Platform for Galaxy, designed to deliver fast on-device processing for responsive AI functionality. Custom features like ProScaler9 and Samsung’s mobile Digital Natural Image engine (mDNIe) further optimize AI-powered image processing and enhance display efficiency.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra introduces a new 50MP ultrawide camera sensor, designed to capture clear images at any range. Professional-grade tools such as Virtual Aperture and Samsung Log offer greater creative control, allowing users to achieve high-quality photos and videos with ease.

Slim, Durable Design with Long-Term Software Support

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra stands out as the slimmest, lightest, and most durable device in the Galaxy S series. Built with titanium and protected by Corning® Gorilla® Armor 2, the smartphone offers both durability and sleek design.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra also comes with a long-term commitment to software support, offering seven generations of OS upgrades and seven years of security updates. This ensures that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra remains reliable and optimized for years to come.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Price and Availability

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is available at a starting price of INR 1,29,999.