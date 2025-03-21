Samsung Announces Discounts on Galaxy Wearables in India

Samsung India has announced a range of limited-period offers on its Galaxy wearables lineup, starting March 21, 2025. The offers include discounts on the Galaxy Watch Ultra, Galaxy Watch7, Galaxy Watch6 Classic, Galaxy Buds3 Pro, Galaxy Buds3, Galaxy Buds FE, and the newly launched Galaxy Ring. These special prices aim to make Samsung’s wearable technology more accessible to customers in India.

The Galaxy Watch Ultra, Samsung’s latest premium smartwatch featuring a 3nm processor and Galaxy AI capabilities, will be available with a flat discount of INR 10000. This discount can be availed as either an instant cashback or an upgrade bonus. The Galaxy Watch Ultra boasts a Titanium Grade 4 frame, sapphire glass display, 10ATM water resistance, IP68 rating, and MIL-STD-810H military-grade certification.

It also offers up to 100 hours of runtime in Power Saving mode and incorporates Samsung’s BioActive Sensor for cardiovascular health monitoring, including on-demand ECG recording, HR Alert, and Irregular Heart Rhythm Notification (IHRN).

The Galaxy Watch6 Classic, known for its rotating bezel, will be available with a significant discount, bringing the starting price down to INR 20999. This represents a discount of up to INR 20000 from its original price. The Galaxy Watch6 Classic offers features like Blood Pressure (BP) monitoring, Electrocardiogram (ECG), and Irregular Heart Rhythm Notification (IHRN) tracking. It features a slimmer bezel, a larger display, and an enhanced user interface.

For audio enthusiasts, the Galaxy Buds3 Pro will be available for a limited period at INR 14999. Additionally, customers purchasing the Galaxy Buds3 Pro or the standard Galaxy Buds3 can avail an instant cashback or an upgrade bonus of INR 5000 and INR 4000, respectively. The Galaxy Buds FE also come with a cashback or upgrade bonus of INR 4000. The Galaxy Buds3 Pro feature a new “Blade” design, enhanced 2-way speakers with a planar tweeter and dual amplifiers, and studio-quality sound performance. Powered by Galaxy AI, they offer real-time translation when connected to compatible Galaxy smartphones, along with Adaptive EQ and Adaptive ANC features.

Other offers include a cashback or upgrade bonus of INR 8000 on the Galaxy Watch7. Furthermore, customers purchasing select Galaxy S and Z Series smartphones can pair their purchase with the latest Galaxy Wearables and receive offers worth up to INR 18000.

Samsung will also host a live commerce event on its official website. Customers purchasing the Galaxy Ring during this event will receive a complimentary 45W Travel Adapter worth INR 3499, along with a no-cost EMI option for up to 24 months. The Galaxy Ring is Samsung’s new wearable device focused on health and wellness tracking.

Consumers can also benefit from a no-cost EMI option for up to 12 months on select Galaxy wearables. These limited-period offers are available starting today, March 21, 2025, across various sales channels in India.