Samsung Announces Extended Warranty Program for Home Appliances in India

Samsung India has introduced a special extended warranty program for select home appliances, providing customers with additional peace of mind. The offer, under the Samsung Care+ initiative, is available until April 30, 2025, across India.

Consumers purchasing select Front Load Washing Machines can avail a 2-year extended warranty for INR 499. The original cost of this warranty is INR 4,290. This offer applies to specific models of Front Load Washing Machines.

For Refrigerators, Samsung is offering a 1-year extended warranty at discounted rates. French Door and Side-by-Side refrigerator owners can purchase the extended warranty for INR 449, against an original price of INR 4,490. For Frost Free refrigerators with a capacity below 500 liters, the 1-year extended warranty is available for INR 349, compared to the standard price of INR 1,270.

This limited-time offer can be accessed at all Samsung retail stores, the official Samsung India website (Samsung.com), and other major retail outlets throughout the country.

Samsung stated that this campaign aims to enhance customer satisfaction by offering reliable after-sales service and increased durability assurance on their products. The company emphasizes its commitment to providing quality products and support to its customers.