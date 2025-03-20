Home News Samsung Announces Festive Season Discounts on AI-Powered Home Appliances in India

By
Vishal Jain
-
Samsung is providing special offers on its Bespoke AI digital appliances in India to celebrate the festive season, including Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, and Eid. These limited-time deals are available until March 31, 2025.

Customers can avail discounts of up to 48% on select refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners, and microwaves. Additionally, Samsung is offering cashback of up to ₹20,000 and zero down payment options on specific models.

For washing machines, select front-load models come with a 2-year extended and comprehensive warranty under Samsung Care+, typically valued at ₹4,290, for a special price of ₹499. Refrigerators (FDR & SBS models) are offered with a 1-year extended warranty for ₹449, while the same offer is available for frost-free models below 500L at ₹349.

Samsung is also providing long-term warranties on key components. Refrigerators with a Digital Inverter Compressor and washing machines with a Digital Inverter Motor come with a 20-year warranty. Microwaves with a Ceramic Enamel Cavity have a 10-year warranty. Air conditioners include a 5-year comprehensive warranty. Furthermore, Bespoke AI WindFree™ ACs will be installed free of charge.

These offers are available on Samsung.com, major online platforms, and select Samsung retail stores across India.

