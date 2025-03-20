Samsung Announces Festive Season Discounts on AI-Powered Home Appliances in India

Samsung is providing special offers on its Bespoke AI digital appliances in India to celebrate the festive season, including Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, and Eid. These limited-time deals are available until March 31, 2025.

Customers can avail discounts of up to 48% on select refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners, and microwaves. Additionally, Samsung is offering cashback of up to ₹20,000 and zero down payment options on specific models.

For washing machines, select front-load models come with a 2-year extended and comprehensive warranty under Samsung Care+, typically valued at ₹4,290, for a special price of ₹499. Refrigerators (FDR & SBS models) are offered with a 1-year extended warranty for ₹449, while the same offer is available for frost-free models below 500L at ₹349.

Samsung is also providing long-term warranties on key components. Refrigerators with a Digital Inverter Compressor and washing machines with a Digital Inverter Motor come with a 20-year warranty. Microwaves with a Ceramic Enamel Cavity have a 10-year warranty. Air conditioners include a 5-year comprehensive warranty. Furthermore, Bespoke AI WindFree™ ACs will be installed free of charge.

These offers are available on Samsung.com, major online platforms, and select Samsung retail stores across India.