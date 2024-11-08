Samsung enhances Bixby with AI-driven features to compete with Apple’s upgraded Siri

Samsung's Bixby gets a major AI upgrade with large language models, taking on Apple's Siri with enhanced contextual awareness, step-by-step guidance, and a refreshed UI.

Samsung has breathed new life into its AI-powered digital assistant, Bixby, with a comprehensive update marking a significant leap forward in its capabilities. This revamp, the first in several years, leverages the power of large language models (LLMs) to imbue Bixby with a deeper understanding of natural language and context. This translates to a more intuitive and responsive user experience, with Bixby now able to provide more relevant and accurate answers to user queries.

Enhanced Contextual Awareness and Proactive Assistance

Unveiled alongside the launch of the W25 and W25 Flip foldable phones in China, the updated Bixby showcases a remarkable improvement in contextual awareness. It can now go beyond simple commands and engage in more nuanced interactions. For example, if you ask Bixby “What should I wear to work?”, it will not only provide weather updates but may also consider your typical work attire and suggest appropriate clothing options. Bixby can even proactively offer assistance by calculating travel time and distance to your workplace, taking into account real-time traffic conditions.

Streamlined Task Completion with Step-by-Step Guidance

Building on its existing foundation of performing tasks on Galaxy devices, Bixby now offers users detailed, step-by-step guidance for completing specific actions. This feature is particularly useful for users who are new to Galaxy devices or those who want to learn how to utilize their devices more effectively. For instance, if a user is unsure how to set up a new email account, Bixby can guide them through the process with clear and concise instructions. This next-generation digital assistant can intelligently identify the relevant app or setting based on the user’s query, streamlining task completion and enhancing user productivity.

Modernized User Interface for Enhanced User Experience

Beyond its functional upgrades, Samsung has also given Bixby a visual refresh with a modernized user interface (UI). The new design utilizes the full screen real estate, providing a more immersive and engaging user experience. Suggested commands are prominently displayed at the top, offering users quick access to frequently used functions. The updated UI also incorporates new animations that are reminiscent of Google Gemini, adding a touch of visual flair to Bixby’s interactions.

Global Rollout Anticipated with One UI 7

While Samsung has not yet announced a specific date for the global rollout of the new Bixby update, it is widely expected to be included in the upcoming OneUI 7 update. This suggests that Galaxy users worldwide can look forward to experiencing the enhanced capabilities and redesigned interface of Bixby in the near future. This update underscores Samsung’s commitment to innovation and its ongoing efforts to provide users with a more intelligent and personalized mobile experience.