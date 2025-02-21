Samsung Enhances Smartphone Service Centres with Premium Design and Superior Customer Support

Samsung is revamping its smartphone service centres to offer an enhanced customer experience with a premium design and improved support services. The redesigned centres will introduce lounge-style seating, wireless charging, and dedicated kiosks for seamless product assistance. Additionally, customers will have access to exclusive offers while exploring new product innovations in a modernized setting.

Convenience with Online Pre-Booking

To minimize wait times, Samsung is rolling out an online appointment booking system, allowing customers to schedule their visits from home. This feature ensures a hassle-free experience by enabling users to pre-book their slots and check in at a preferred time, eliminating long queues.

Enhanced Design for Customer Comfort

The redesigned service centres will break away from traditional layouts, incorporating comfortable seating with inbuilt wireless charging for a lounge-like ambience. Additionally, accessory walls will showcase a wide range of Samsung’s wearables and accessories, while large digital screens will provide an immersive look into the latest product innovations.

Strengthening After-Sales Support

With over 3,000 service touchpoints across India, Samsung is ensuring that the upgraded service centre experience reaches major cities in phases. These enhancements focus on providing pinpoint diagnostics with advanced digitalized tools, ensuring faster issue detection and resolution.

A Commitment to Premium Customer Service

“Over the decades, we have built a strong network of service centres to cater to our growing customer base. With evolving consumer expectations, we are transforming these spaces by integrating modern design elements while retaining core customer service values,” said Sunil Cutinha, VP, Customer Satisfaction, Samsung India.

Comprehensive Support and Engagement

The redesigned centres will feature dedicated kiosks where visitors can interact with product specialists, explore Samsung’s latest innovations, and stay updated on exclusive deals. These enhancements align with Samsung’s goal of delivering a premium, omnichannel service experience to its customers.

With a strong presence across India, Samsung’s phased roll-out of redesigned service centres will elevate after-sales support and provide a world-class service environment for customers nationwide.