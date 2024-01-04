Samsung Galaxy A25 5G and A15 5G Launch in India: Features and Prices Detailed

The latest models in the Samsung Galaxy A series, the Galaxy A25 5G and Galaxy A15 5G, are now available for purchase in India as of January 1, 2024. The new Galaxy A series aims to provide the latest technological advances at an affordable price. The A15 5G is the successor to the Galaxy A14 5G, which was the top-selling 5G smartphone in India according to Counterpoint Research.

Key Highlights:

Samsung’s Galaxy A25 5G features a Super AMOLED display with Vision Booster technology and a 50MP triple camera setup.

Galaxy A15 5G sports a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display and a 50MP triple camera with VDIS for video stability.

Both models include the Knox Security platform for enhanced data protection and up to 5 years of security updates.

The Galaxy A25 5G and A15 5G are powered by Exynos 1280 and MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ processors, respectively.

Pricing starts at INR 19,499 for Galaxy A15 5G and INR 26,999 for Galaxy A25 5G, with special bank cashback offers.

The Galaxy A25 5G stands out with its advanced display and camera features, including a 50MP triple camera setup and a 5000mAh battery. The A15 5G offers a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display, also enhanced with Vision Booster technology. Both models sport a new design, including a key island design on the side panel and a flat linear camera housing for a unique silhouette and enhanced grip.

The Galaxy A25 5G’s camera capabilities include a 50MP (OIS) triple camera setup for high-resolution, shake-free photos and videos. It also boasts a 13MP front camera and photo-editing features such as Single Take, Remaster, and Object Eraser. The Galaxy A15 5G also features a 50MP triple camera setup with VDIS to reduce video blur.

Both smartphones come equipped with the Knox Security platform, ensuring user data control and privacy with features like Auto Blocker and Privacy Dashboard. They also feature Knox Vault chipset for additional data protection. Additionally, both models offer up to 4 generations of OS upgrades and 5 years of security updates. They include the new Samsung Wallet for a seamless payment and ID storage experience.

The Galaxy A15 5G and Galaxy A25 5G are equipped with 5000mAh batteries, supporting 25W fast charging and adaptive power-saving mode. They are available in various colors, with multiple storage options, starting at INR 19,499 for the Galaxy A15 5G and INR 26,999 for the Galaxy A25 5G, along with bank cashback offers. These models are available across retail stores, Samsung.com, and other online platforms.