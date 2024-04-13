Samsung Galaxy AI Update: Expanded Device Support with One UI 6.1

Discover which Samsung Galaxy devices are getting the new AI features with the One UI 6.1 update. Check compatibility and explore new AI capabilities.

Samsung is set to enhance user experience across a wider range of its Galaxy devices with the upcoming One UI 6.1 update, scheduled for rollout in late March 2024. This update marks a significant enhancement in Samsung’s mobile ecosystem, introducing advanced AI features previously debuted on the Galaxy S24 series.

The One UI 6.1 update will enable devices including the Galaxy S23 series, S23 FE, Galaxy Z Fold5, Z Flip5, and various models of the Tab S9, to leverage Galaxy AI capabilities. These features aim to improve communication, boost productivity, and unlock new levels of creativity for users.

Samsung’s commitment to integrating AI into everyday mobile use, emphasizing features that streamline user interactions and enhance productivity. The key AI features include Circle to Search, which allows users to obtain information by circling objects on their screens, and Live Translate for real-time translation during voice calls and within messaging apps. The update also offers a unique Generative Edit function for photos, enabling users to edit images extensively by removing or repositioning elements.

Not all devices are slated to receive the full suite of Galaxy AI features. The rollout is currently limited to select 2023 flagship models, including the Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy S23 models, Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, and the Galaxy Tab S9 series. Older models are expected to receive the update later, although with potentially limited AI capabilities.

Samsung’s strategic update aligns with its aim to democratize AI technology, making it accessible to over 100 million users by the end of 2024. The integration of these features signifies a major step towards more personalized and efficient mobile technology.

The update also brings personalized AI-generated wallpapers, allowing users to customize their devices further. Samsung emphasizes that these features are designed to integrate seamlessly across supported devices, ensuring a smooth and intuitive user experience.

Samsung’s commitment to expanding its AI features underscores its dedication to innovation and user satisfaction, ensuring that more customers can enjoy the latest advancements without needing to upgrade to the newest models. For more information on the rollout and detailed feature descriptions, Samsung’s official announcements and mobile press releases are the best sources for the latest updates.