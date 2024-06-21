Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Series: New AirPods-Inspired Design and Features

Samsung is set to revamp its wireless earbuds lineup with the upcoming Galaxy Buds 3 and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, both of which sport an AirPods-like stem design. This new design marks a significant departure from the previous iterations of Samsung’s earbuds, which featured a more compact, stemless style. The stem design, inspired by Apple’s AirPods, not only enhances the aesthetic but is also expected to improve functionality, particularly in terms of voice call clarity and battery efficiency.

Key Features and Innovations

Both the Galaxy Buds 3 and the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are designed with superior sound quality in mind, featuring a Hi-Res audio codec that supports 24-bit 96KHz audio transmission. This upgrade ensures richer and more detailed sound reproduction. The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, in particular, will include a dual-driver setup, enhancing the audio experience by providing more dynamic and precise sound.

In terms of battery life, the Galaxy Buds 3 are reported to offer six hours of playtime with active noise cancellation (ANC) turned on, and a total of 24 hours with the charging case. The Pro version steps this up with seven hours of playback and up to 30 hours of battery life with the case, ensuring users have ample listening time throughout the day.

Both models will feature Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity, ensuring a stable and quick pairing process with devices. They are also equipped with IP57-rated protection, offering significant improvements in both water and dust resistance compared to their predecessors.

Unique to the Pro Model: Blade Lights

An intriguing addition to the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro is the ‘Blade Lights’ feature, which could potentially incorporate LED lights on the earbuds, although the exact functionality of these lights remains a topic of Galaxy Buds 3 Pro. This feature could offer visual notifications or a new method of interaction with the earbuds.

Anticipated Launch and Market Impact

Samsung plans to unveil these new models at the Galaxy Unpacked event scheduled for July 2024. This launch is highly anticipated, as it represents Samsung’s response to the competitive features offered by other leading brands in the true wireless stereo (TWS) market.

With these updates, Samsung not only aims to match the market standards set by competitors like Apple but also to push the boundaries with unique features like the Blade Lights, potentially setting a new trend in the wireless earbuds market.