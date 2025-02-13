Samsung Galaxy F06 5G: Most Affordable 5G Smartphone Launched in India

Samsung has launched the Galaxy F06 5G, a new smartphone aimed at making 5G technology more accessible. This device marks the company’s entry into the competitive sub-Rs 10,000 5G smartphone segment in India, where several brands have recently introduced new models.

Affordable 5G Connectivity

With a starting price of Rs 9,499, the Galaxy F06 5G aims to “bridge the digital divide” by offering a 5G experience at a more affordable price point. This move reflects a broader trend in the Indian smartphone market, with brands like Xiaomi, Qualcomm, Motorola, and Lava also vying for a share of the growing sub-Rs 10,000 5G smartphone segment.

Key Features and Specifications

The Galaxy F06 5G is powered by the MediaTek D6300 processor and boasts a 5000mAh battery. For photography enthusiasts, the device offers a 50MP wide-angle lens and a 2MP depth-sensing camera on the rear, along with an 8MP front camera. It comes in two variants: 4GB system memory and 128GB storage, and 6GB system memory with 128GB storage, priced at Rs 9,499 and Rs 10,999 respectively.

Samsung’s entry into the sub-Rs 10,000 5G smartphone market with the Galaxy F06 5G signifies the increasing accessibility of 5G technology in India. By offering competitive features and specifications at an affordable price, Samsung aims to capture a significant share of this rapidly growing segment. The Galaxy F06 5G’s combination of a powerful processor, long-lasting battery, and capable camera system makes it a compelling option for budget-conscious consumers seeking a 5G-enabled device. As the 5G landscape continues to evolve, Samsung’s strategic move is likely to further accelerate 5G adoption across the country.

