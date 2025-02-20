Samsung Galaxy F06 5G Now Available: Get 5G at Just INR 9499

Samsung, India’s leading consumer electronics brand, has officially launched its most affordable 5G smartphone, the Galaxy F06 5G. Designed to make 5G technology more accessible, this smartphone offers a balance of performance and style at an attractive price. Supporting 12 5G bands across all telecom providers, the Galaxy F06 5G aims to accelerate the adoption of high-speed connectivity across the country.

Stunning Design and Display

The Galaxy F06 5G features a Ripple Glow finish, adding a premium touch with a shimmering effect that enhances its aesthetic appeal. The device is slim at 8mm thickness and lightweight at 191 grams, ensuring a comfortable grip. It boasts a 6.7-inch HD+ display, delivering vivid visuals for an enhanced viewing experience. The smartphone is available in two striking colors – Bahama Blue and Lit Violet.

Advanced Camera System

Equipped with an impressive 50MP wide-angle lens with an F1.8 aperture, the Galaxy F06 5G captures sharp and detailed images. A 2MP depth sensor enhances portrait shots, providing greater clarity. On the front, an 8MP selfie camera ensures high-quality self-portraits, making it an excellent choice for photography enthusiasts.

High-Performance Processor and Battery

Powered by the MediaTek D6300 processor, the Galaxy F06 5G offers seamless multitasking and power efficiency. With an AnTuTu score of up to 416K+, this chipset ensures smooth performance, whether for daily tasks or gaming. The smartphone houses a 5000mAh battery, coupled with segment-leading 25W fast charging, ensuring long-lasting power and quick recharging.

Software and Security Enhancements

Samsung is committed to providing long-term software support, offering 4 generations of OS upgrades and 4 years of security updates for the Galaxy F06 5G. This ensures users receive the latest features and robust security over time. Additionally, Samsung Knox Vault, a hardware-based security system, protects against cyber threats and unauthorized access.

Innovative Features

The Galaxy F06 5G introduces cutting-edge features such as Voice Focus, which minimizes ambient noise for crystal-clear calls. The Quick Share feature enables seamless file sharing across devices, including laptops and tablets, even over long distances. These enhancements elevate the user experience, making daily interactions more efficient and secure.

Availability and Pricing

The Galaxy F06 5G is now available for purchase on Flipkart, Samsung.com, and select retail outlets. The 4GB+128GB variant is priced at INR 9499, which includes an INR 500 bank cashback offer, while the 6GB+128GB variant is available at INR 10999 as part of a special launch offer. With a combination of affordability, high-end features, and future-ready technology, the Galaxy F06 5G is set to redefine the budget 5G smartphone segment in India.