Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime launched: Price, Specs and release date

Within weeks after the leakage of images, Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime has been officially launched with a 5.5-inch display and 3GB RAM at VND 6290000, which roughly translates to Rs. 18,790. Listed on Samsung Vietnam website, the Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime has been designed using body-class metals. Moreover, the display features Corning Gorilla Glass 4 2.5D technology, which ensures protection from wear and tear. Moreover, the Galaxy J7 Prime features include fingerprint technology and S bike mode. Samsung has been integrating S bike mode in several new handsets. When this feature is enabled, the caller will hear an automated message stating that the called person is on a ride. As part of the launch offer, you will be able to buy Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime at VND 6,290,000 from September 1 to 6. Moreover, you will also get free gifts for all the orders placed from September 7 to 22. Samsung has announced that the company is giving away prizes up to 2 million.

Galaxy J7 Prime Specifications

On the specifications front, the Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime features a 5.5-inch FHD display, an octa-core Exynos 7870 processor running at a clock speed of 1.6GHz, 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The official Samsung Vietnam page states that the storage can be expanded with a microSD card. Powered by a 3300mAh battery, the Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime has the capability to deliver up to one day of battery life.

Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime Camera

Talking about the camera, the Galaxy J7 Prime offers a 13-megapixel rear sensor with f/1.9 aperture. According to Samsung, the camera sensor has been designed in such a way that it captures brilliant, rich and vivid pictures. The official website states that users should not get panicked when the handset is underexposed. This signals the fact that the new smartphone will be capable of shooting bright images in low-light conditions.

Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime includes an 8MP front-facing snapper with f/1.9 aperture. The sensor has the ability to challenge all extreme lighting conditions. Moreover, the Prime has been designed to deliver sharp selfies. Furthermore, the handset ships with beauty mode, wide-angle capability and the ability to capture selfies by moving hands.

Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime Features

In addition to Wi-Fi, Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime comes with Bluetooth 4.1, GPS, Glonass support. With a thickness of 8.1mm, the handset has a nice build quality which provides grip to your hands. As of this writing, we don’t have any information about the availability of the Galaxy J7 Prime outside Vietnam.

As per the teaser on the official Samsung Vietnam website, the company will offer free gifts to enhance your entertainment experience.

Watch the latest Tech Minutes video here: