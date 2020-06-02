Samsung Galaxy M11 and Galaxy M01 launches in India: Price, specs and features

Samsung has two new entry-level budget phones to offer buyers in India – the Galaxy M01 and the Galaxy M11. Both the phones come with specs and features that match their aggressive pricing which stands at Rs. 8,999 and Rs. 10,999 for the Galaxy M01 and Galaxy M11 respectively.

Galaxy M01:

Specifications and features are modest at best which includes a Snapdragon 439 chipset coupled to a 3 GB RAM and 32 GB of storage. The display is a 5.7-inch HD+ TFT Infinity-V panel with the ‘V’ shaped notch housing the front cam. The display is of 19.5:9 aspect ratio and comprises of 720 X 1560 pixels.

For optics, the M01 comes with a dual lens setup comprising of a 13 mp wide angle lens and a 2 mp depth sensor while the front includes a 5 mp selfie shooter. Another positive with the M01 happens to be its quite massive 4000 mAh battery though there is no support for fast charging. Colour options include black, blue and red.

All of this should make the new M01 quite an enticing device for those looking for a budget phone in the sub-10k category.

Galaxy M11:

Powering the phone is a Snapdragon 450 chipset and is available in two memory and storage options – 3 GB/ 32 GB and 4 GB/ 64 GB respectively. The M11 also gets a bigger 5000 mAh battery along with 15W fast charging support.

The M11 gets a better triple rear camera setup too, comprising of a 13 mp wide sensor, a 5 mp ultra-wide sensor along with a 2 mp depth sensor. The front selfie shooter too is of 8 mp resolution. Colour options include violet, blue and metallic black.

The M11 starts at Rs. 10,99 for the 3 GB/ 32 GB model while the one with 4 GB/ 64 GB model will set one back Rs. 12,999.

Both the phones are available across all Samsung stores, both offline and online as well as via Amazon and Flipkart.