Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus: The Rising Challenger to Ultra’s Throne

In the realm of smartphone technology, Samsung’s Galaxy S24 Plus has recently stirred the market by closing in on its higher-end counterpart, the Galaxy S24 Ultra. This development has been capturing attention as the Plus model showcases significant improvements, making it a compelling choice for consumers.

Key highlights

The Galaxy S24 Plus and Ultra are closely matched in battery life, with the Plus offering a 4,900 mAh battery.

Both models feature an IP68 water and dust resistant design, Gorilla Glass Victus 2, and similar color options.

The Galaxy S24 Plus sports a 6.7-inch QHD+ display, while the Ultra has a 6.8-inch screen, both boasting a 2,600-nit brightness and a 1-120Hz refresh rate.

The Ultra model retains its edge in camera technology with a 200MP main camera, while the Plus has a 50MP main camera.

Both devices have 12GB RAM and start with 256GB base storage, ensuring comparable multitasking capabilities.

Samsung promises seven years of software updates for both models.

Performance and Software: The Exynos Question

The Galaxy S24 Ultra exclusively features the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy chip globally. In contrast, the Galaxy S24 Plus uses the same Qualcomm chip in the US but relies on Samsung‘s own Exynos 2400 in other regions. This chipset variation may influence performance in different markets.

Camera Innovations: Ultra’s Technological Prowess

The Galaxy S24 Ultra has made a significant change by replacing the 10X periscope with a 50MP 5X telephoto camera, retaining the 100X Space Zoom feature. It also boasts enhanced Nightography and noise reduction capabilities. The Plus model, meanwhile, maintains its previous camera setup but benefits from software-based AI improvements.

Software and Ecosystem: Longevity and Support

Samsung’s commitment to providing seven years of software updates for both the S24 Plus and Ultra is a significant selling point. This pledge not only ensures the longevity of the devices but also reflects Samsung’s dedication to customer satisfaction and environmental sustainability by extending the usable life of their products.

Price and Value: Assessing the Cost-Benefit

With the Galaxy S24 Plus starting at a lower price point compared to the Ultra, it offers considerable value, especially considering its closeness in features to the Ultra. For users who do not require the absolute cutting edge in camera technology or global chip performance, the Plus model presents a cost-effective yet high-performance alternative.

Audio Quality and Haptics: Consistency Across Models

Both the Galaxy S24 Plus and Ultra offer high-quality audio and haptic feedback, continuing the trend of their predecessors.

Battery Life and Charging: Plus Closes the Gap

The Galaxy S24 Plus now has a 4,900mAh battery, narrowing the gap with the Ultra’s 5,000mAh battery. This improvement makes the Plus model a more competitive option in terms of battery life.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus has made significant strides, challenging the Ultra model in several key areas. While the Ultra still holds an edge in camera technology and global chip performance, the Plus model’s enhancements in display, battery life, and overall value proposition make it an increasingly attractive choice for consumers. With similar software support, both models stand as strong contenders in the 2024 smartphone market.