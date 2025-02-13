Samsung Galaxy S25+ Review: The Ultimate Powerhouse in Your Hands

Smartphones have become indispensable tools in our daily lives, serving as our primary means of communication, entertainment, and even productivity. After spending several weeks with the latest Samsung Galaxy flagship, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus, I can confidently say that it pushes the boundaries of what a smartphone can achieve. This device is a true powerhouse, boasting a sleek design, cutting-edge performance, and a suite of impressive features that cater to even the most demanding users. Let’s delve into a comprehensive review of this exceptional device.

Design & Build: A Symphony of Elegance and Durability

The first thing that struck me about the Galaxy S25 Plus is its exquisite design. Samsung has masterfully crafted a device that exudes both elegance and durability. The combination of Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the front and back, along with the Armor Aluminum 2 frame, creates a sturdy yet sophisticated feel. The phone feels incredibly well-balanced in hand, neither too heavy nor too light, thanks to its dimensions of 158.4 x 75.8 x 7.3 mm and weight of 190g.

Samsung has also paid close attention to practicality, equipping the S25 Plus with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. This means you can use the phone with confidence in various environments, whether you’re caught in a sudden downpour or enjoying a day at the beach. The phone is available in a range of attractive colors, including Icy Blue, Mint, Navy, Silver Shadow, Pink Gold, Coral Red, and Blue Black, allowing you to choose the one that best suits your style.

Display: A Visual Masterpiece

The 6.7-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display on the Galaxy S25 Plus is simply breathtaking. With a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and an astounding 2600 nits peak brightness, the display delivers an incredibly smooth, vibrant, and immersive visual experience. Whether I was scrolling through social media feeds, browsing the web, or watching high-resolution videos, the display consistently impressed me with its fluidity and color accuracy.

The 1440 x 3120 resolution, translating to a pixel density of 513 ppi, ensures razor-sharp visuals, making every detail crystal clear. This is particularly noticeable when gaming or consuming multimedia content, where the display truly shines. The Always-on Display feature is a welcome addition, providing quick access to essential information like time, date, and notifications without having to wake up the phone.

Performance: Unmatched Speed and Efficiency

At the heart of this flagship lies the formidable Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite (3nm) chipset, a true powerhouse that delivers unparalleled performance. The Octa-core CPU, comprising 2×4.47 GHz Oryon V2 Phoenix L cores and 6×3.53 GHz Oryon V2 Phoenix M cores, combined with the Adreno 830 GPU, ensures seamless multitasking, smooth app switching, and lag-free gaming experiences on the S25 Plus.

Even the most demanding games, such as Genshin Impact, Call of Duty Mobile, and PUBG, ran flawlessly at maximum settings without any noticeable lag or overheating. The One UI 7, based on Android 15, further optimizes performance, making the phone incredibly responsive and a joy to use.

The Galaxy S25 Plus comes with UFS 4.0 storage, available in 256GB/12GB RAM and 512GB/12GB RAM configurations. While the absence of a microSD card slot might be a minor inconvenience for some, the ample internal storage should be sufficient for most users.

Galaxy AI

This is where the S25 Plus truly shines and sets itself apart. Samsung’s deep integration of AI, powered by Google Gemini, is not just a gimmick; it’s a fundamental shift in how we interact with our smartphones.

Ask Google Gemini: This feature is a lifesaver for productivity. Holding down the side button activates Google Gemini, allowing me to use natural language to search for information, create notes, and complete tasks without ever leaving the current app. For example, I can watch a video, ask Gemini to list the places mentioned, and it will automatically search across various applications, compile the information, and save it as a note. It’s seamless, intuitive, and incredibly efficient.

Gemini Live: This tool takes real-time interaction to a whole new level. I can have free-flowing conversations with Gemini Live, brainstorming ideas or preparing for presentations by attaching images and receiving instant, contextually relevant responses. It’s like having a personal assistant that understands my conversational style and adapts accordingly.

Now Brief: This is arguably my favorite feature. Now Brief provides personalized briefings throughout the day, tailored to my specific needs and interests. The Morning Brief, complete with weather updates and my latest Energy Score (synced with my Galaxy Watch, which you should buy with this phone if you don’t already own it), is a fantastic way to start the day. The Midday Brief, with driving tips and reminders of expiring coupons (which it automatically saves from screenshots), keeps me on track during the busiest hours. And the Evening Brief, with its recap of the day’s events and daily activity highlights, helps me reflect and unwind. It’s not just about delivering information; it’s about delivering the right information at the right time. It is also great that Samsung will keep this feature free until the end of 2025, so you can really see what it can do.

Circle to Search with Google: This feature is incredibly handy. I can simply circle any object on my screen – an image, a piece of text, even something in a video – and Google will instantly provide relevant information. No more switching between apps or typing out cumbersome search queries. And the ability to search for a song just by humming or singing it is pure magic.

Audio Eraser: As someone who often records videos in noisy environments, Audio Eraser has been a revelation. This AI-powered tool intelligently filters out unwanted background noise, making my videos sound significantly more professional. Whether it’s wind, traffic, or crowd noise, Audio Eraser effectively isolates and removes distractions, leaving me with clear, crisp audio.

The Future of Health, Now Made Personal: The Galaxy S25 Plus isn’t just a communication device; it’s a powerful tool for managing my health and well-being. The integration with Galaxy Watch or Ring allows me to track my Energy Score, a comprehensive metric that combines sleep data, activity levels, and heart rate to provide personalized insights and coaching. This feature has helped me make more informed decisions about my daily routine, ensuring that I’m getting enough rest and staying active.

Cameras: Capturing Moments in Stunning Detail

Samsung has consistently impressed with its camera technology, and the Galaxy S25 Plus is no exception. The triple-camera setup on the rear comprises:

50 MP (f/1.8, 24mm wide) with dual pixel PDAF and OIS: This primary sensor captures incredibly sharp and detailed images, even in challenging lighting conditions.

This primary sensor captures incredibly sharp and detailed images, even in challenging lighting conditions. 10 MP (f/2.4, 67mm telephoto) with PDAF, OIS, and 3x optical zoom: This telephoto lens allows you to zoom in on distant subjects without sacrificing image quality.

This telephoto lens allows you to zoom in on distant subjects without sacrificing image quality. 12 MP (f/2.2, 13mm ultrawide) for Super Steady video and expansive shots: This ultrawide lens is perfect for capturing sweeping landscapes and group photos.

1 of 8

The camera app is packed with features, including Samsung’s Best Face mode, LED flash, auto-HDR, and panorama mode, giving you ample creative control. Video recording capabilities are equally impressive, with support for 8K at 24/30fps, 4K at 30/60fps, and 1080p at up to 240fps, allowing you to capture cinematic-quality footage.

The 12 MP selfie camera is no slouch either, featuring dual-pixel PDAF, HDR10+ support, and 4K video recording at 30/60fps. Selfies consistently turned out bright and well-detailed, regardless of the lighting conditions.

Audio: An Immersive Sonic Experience

Samsung has partnered with AKG to deliver a truly immersive audio experience on the Galaxy S25 Plus. The stereo speakers tuned by AKG produce rich and balanced sound, making watching movies and listening to music a delight. While the absence of a 3.5mm headphone jack might disappoint some, the USB Type-C 3.2 port supports high-quality audio output. Wireless audio is equally impressive, thanks to Bluetooth 5.4 and A2DP/LE support, ensuring seamless connectivity with your favorite headphones and speakers.

Connectivity & Features: Future-Proofing Your Mobile Experience

This flagship is packed with cutting-edge connectivity features, ensuring you stay connected at blazing-fast speeds. Wi-Fi 7 with tri-band support and Wi-Fi Direct delivers lightning-fast internet speeds, while GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, and QZSS provide precise location tracking. NFC and Samsung DeX support cater to business users who require a desktop-like experience on the go.

One standout feature is Ultra Wideband (UWB) support, which enables faster file sharing and more accurate location tracking for connected devices. Circle to Search is another innovative addition, allowing you to quickly search for anything on the screen with a simple circular gesture.

Battery Life: Powering Through Your Day

The 4,900mAh battery in the Galaxy S25 Plus easily lasts a full day, even with heavy usage. Thanks to 45W wired charging, you can quickly top up the battery, reaching 65% charge in just 30 minutes. 15W wireless charging (Qi2.1) and 4.5W reverse wireless charging provide added convenience for charging accessories like smartwatches and earbuds.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus Price

Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus price is Rs 99,999 for the 256GB variant. The Galaxy S24 Plus is priced at Rs 1,11,999 for 512GB and is available in Navy and Silver Shadow on Samsung online stores.

The Rs 11,000 upgrade bonus, Rs 7,000 cashback, and the storage upgrade offer, where the 512GB variant is available at the price of the 256GB model, are some of the pre-order offers available.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus: Pros and Cons

Pros:

Gorgeous display: Vibrant, smooth, and bright.

Powerful performance: Handles anything you throw at it.

Versatile cameras: Excellent photo and video quality.

Long-lasting battery: Gets you through the day with ease.

Future-proof connectivity: Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, UWB.

Premium design: Durable and stylish.

Water and dust resistant: IP68 rating.

Cons:

Same battery as last year

Same charging speed as last year

No major changes in design

High price.

Final Verdict: A Smartphone That Excels in Every Aspect

After thoroughly testing the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus, I can confidently say that it is one of the best high-end smartphones currently available. The stunning display, exceptional performance, versatile cameras, and future-proof connectivity make it a true all-rounder. While the lack of a headphone jack and expandable storage might be minor drawbacks for some, the overall experience more than compensates for these omissions.

If you’re looking for a premium flagship device that can handle everything from photography and gaming to multimedia consumption and productivity tasks, the Galaxy S25 Plus is an excellent choice. Whether you’re a tech enthusiast or a casual user, this device delivers a top-notch experience in every aspect. It is a testament to Samsung’s commitment to innovation and excellence, setting a new benchmark for the smartphone industry.

