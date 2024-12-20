Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Tipped to Get a RAM Upgrade

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series is tipped to get a RAM upgrade and may launch on January 22nd. The series could feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and increased storage.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series is anticipated to launch on January 22nd at the ‘Galaxy Unpacked’ event. While leaked images suggest minimal design changes from the S24 series, several notable hardware upgrades are expected.

RAM Upgrade

According to tipster Abhishek Yadav, the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+ will feature 12GB RAM as the base option, eliminating the 8GB variant offered in the S24 series. This marks a significant upgrade in memory capacity. The Galaxy S25 Ultra is also rumored to start with 12GB RAM, with a potential 16GB option, aligning it with competitors like Google and OnePlus.

Storage Increase

In addition to RAM, the Galaxy S25 series may offer 256GB storage as the base option, doubling the 128GB offered in the S24 series.

Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset

The entire Galaxy S25 series is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset across all regions, replacing the Exynos SoC due to reported low yields.

Design Changes

While the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+ retain a similar design to their predecessors, the Galaxy S25 Ultra may feature rounded corners and a narrower profile, differentiating it from the S24 Ultra’s sharp edges.

India Launch

The Galaxy S25 series is expected to launch in India shortly after its global debut. Samsung has yet to officially confirm the launch date.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series is shaping up to be a significant upgrade over its predecessor, with increased RAM and storage, a powerful new processor, and potential design refinements, particularly for the Ultra model. While official confirmation from Samsung is still pending, the leaks and rumors suggest a compelling flagship lineup that could rival top contenders from Google and OnePlus.