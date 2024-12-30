Samsung Galaxy S25 Series to Introduce Seamless Updates, S25 Slim Expected

Samsung Galaxy S25 series, launching in January 2025, to feature seamless updates. S25 Slim may debut later alongside major models.

The anticipation for the Samsung Galaxy S25 series is building, with a projected launch date of January 22, 2025. This series is expected to unveil three main models: the Galaxy S25, S25+, and the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Amid these rumors, there’s talk of a fourth model, the Galaxy S25 Slim, poised to compete with Apple’s rumored iPhone 17 Slim/Air later in the year.

Launch Details and Speculations

Recent online sightings have identified the Galaxy S25 Slim with the model number SM-S937x. While the latest One UI 7 beta version lists US model codes for the S25, S25+, and S25 Ultra, the Slim variant remains unmentioned. This absence has sparked speculation that the Slim model may not launch simultaneously with its series counterparts. Despite reports suggesting a simultaneous announcement, conflicting rumors suggest a Q2 2025 release for the Slim model. Given the mixed information, it’s advisable to approach these details with caution until Samsung provides official confirmation.

Seamless Updates Feature

In another significant development, the Samsung Galaxy S25 series is confirmed to support seamless updates. This feature, introduced in Android Nougat 7.1, allows updates to be installed in the background, enabling the use of the phone without interruption. Users simply need to reboot their device to apply the update, avoiding prolonged downtime typically associated with software upgrades. Initially integrated into the Galaxy A55, seamless updates will now enhance the flagship S25 series, ensuring quicker and more efficient software installations. Notably, leaked files from the Galaxy S25 Ultra have confirmed support for seamless A/B updates, indicating that this advancement will also benefit the S25 and S25+ models.

The upcoming Galaxy S25 Ultra is rumored to be equipped with the Qualcomm 8 Elite chipset, aligning with earlier speculations about its hardware capabilities. As we move closer to the launch date, more details about the S25 series and the innovative Slim model are expected to surface, providing clarity to the enthusiastic Samsung user base.