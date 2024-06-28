Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: A Design Departure and a Thinner Profile

Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Ultra is shaping up to be a significant departure from its predecessors, both in design and form factor, according to recent leaks and rumors.

A Rounded Redesign

The most striking change is the rumored shift away from the boxy design with sharp edges that has been a hallmark of Samsung’s Ultra models since the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Reputable tipster Ice Universe has stated with high confidence that the S25 Ultra will feature a “really rounded” design, echoing the contours of the older Galaxy S21 Ultra. This would mark a major design shift for the Ultra line, potentially making it less visually distinct from its smaller siblings.

Slimmest Ultra Yet

Beyond the aesthetic changes, the S25 Ultra is also tipped to be the thinnest Ultra model yet, with a purported thickness of 8.4mm. This would make it sleeker than even the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, which measured 8.1mm thick.

Expected Specifications and Features

While the design is undergoing a transformation, the S25 Ultra is still expected to pack a punch in terms of specifications. Rumors suggest it will feature a 6.9-inch AMOLED 2x display with a peak brightness of 3000 nits, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC. The camera system is rumored to receive an upgrade, with a 50MP ultra-wide lens, a 50MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and a 50MP telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom, all complementing the existing 200MP main camera.

Samsung is also expected to offer the S25 Ultra in various configurations, with 12GB and 16GB RAM options and storage capacities ranging from 256GB to 1TB. A larger battery than the S24 Ultra is also anticipated, potentially between 5,000mAh and 5,500mAh, with faster 65W wired charging and 25W wireless charging.

The S Pen Stays

Despite the design changes, one constant remains: the S Pen. Samsung’s signature stylus is expected to remain a key feature of the S25 Ultra, further solidifying its position as the spiritual successor to the discontinued Note series.

A New Era for the Ultra Line?

With its rumored design overhaul and thinner profile, the Galaxy S25 Ultra could usher in a new era for Samsung’s flagship line. It will be interesting to see how consumers respond to this potential shift in design philosophy and whether it will set a new trend for future Ultra models.