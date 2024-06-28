Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra May Ditch Boxy Design for a Rounded Makeover

Samsung is reportedly planning a significant design shift for its upcoming Galaxy S25 Ultra flagship, according to industry insider Ice Universe. The smartphone is rumored to abandon its recent boxy design in favor of a more rounded finish, marking a return to the design language seen in earlier models like the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

A Design Evolution Led by Former Mercedes Expert

This potential change aligns with the design philosophies of Hubert H. Lee, a former Mercedes design expert hired by Samsung in 2022 to lead its smartphone design team. Lee’s influence has already been seen in the redesigned Galaxy Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro, which sport a stemmed design similar to Apple AirPods.

Addressing User Complaints and Consistency

The decision to revert to rounded corners may also address user complaints about the sharp edges of the current boxy design, which some users find uncomfortable, especially during extended use. Additionally, a rounded design could bring the Ultra model in line with the design language of other Galaxy S series phones.

Impact on Screen and Identity

A rounded body typically results in a rounded screen as well. However, it remains unclear whether Samsung will opt for a fully rounded display or retain a flat screen with less sharp corners. Some users have expressed concern that a completely rounded design might dilute the Ultra’s unique identity.

Potential Price Increase and Chipset Choices

Beyond the design changes, the Galaxy S25 series might see a price increase due to reported production issues with the Exynos 2500 chip. This could force Samsung to rely on the more expensive Snapdragon chip for global models. To mitigate the cost impact, the company is also considering using MediaTek chips in some regions.

Release Date and Future Outlook

The Galaxy S25 series is expected to launch in 2025. The official confirmation of these design changes and other specifications will be revealed closer to the launch date. Samsung enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting further updates on the next iteration of the Ultra flagship.