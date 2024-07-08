Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event: What to Expect from the New Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 on July 10

Samsung fans should mark their calendars for Wednesday, July 10, at 9 AM ET for the highly anticipated Galaxy Unpacked event, which will be hosted in Paris. Those interested can view the event live on Samsung’s official YouTube channel. Additionally, the company plans to share numerous press releases and images on social media throughout the duration of the event.

Anticipated Updates to the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6

Samsung is poised to introduce the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Galaxy Z Flip 6. Leaks and spec sheets suggest that both models will feature incremental improvements. Rumors about additional models like the Z Fold 6 FE and the Z Fold 6 Ultra are also circulating, adding to the excitement around the launch.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is expected to boast a 6.3-inch outer display and a 7.6-inch foldable inner display, with a squarer aspect ratio compared to its predecessor. It’s likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, a top-tier chip also found in devices like the Galaxy S24 Ultra. The new foldable might also maintain its triple camera setup and battery specs from the Galaxy Z Fold 5, but with a lighter and thinner design. Notably, it may introduce a new hinge design and an improved IP48 dust and water resistance rating.

The Galaxy Z Flip 6, on the other hand, is rumored to feature a 3.4-inch cover screen and a 6.7-inch main foldable display. It too will harness the power of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and may include a larger 4,000 mAh battery. The camera upgrades are expected to include a 50MP primary sensor and a 12MP telephoto lens, enhancing its photographic capabilities.

Expanding Galaxy AI and New Devices

Beyond hardware, Samsung is set to enhance its software capabilities with new Galaxy AI features, which will be tailored for both new foldables and existing wearables like the Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Buds 3 series.

The Innovative Galaxy Ring

Introduced earlier at the January Galaxy Unpacked event, the Galaxy Ring is Samsung’s novel venture into health technology. It will compete with products like the Oura Ring, featuring an array of sensors including ECG, blood oxygen, blood pressure/flow, and PPG for monitoring heart rhythms. The Galaxy Ring also includes a sleep monitoring feature that integrates with Samsung Health for detailed health insights, although some functionalities will require FDA approval.