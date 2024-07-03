Samsung Galaxy Watch7 vs Watch Ultra: European Pricing and Features Revealed

Leaked prices reveal the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Watch7 and Watch7 Ultra's European pricing. Get the details on specs, features, and potential costs before the July 10th Unpacked event.

Ahead of Samsung’s Unpacked event on July 10th in Paris, where the Samsung Galaxy Watch7 series and the new Samsung Galaxy Watch7 Ultra will be unveiled, details about their European pricing have surfaced.

Samsung Galaxy Watch7 Ultra Price Leak

The leaked information suggests the Samsung Galaxy Watch7 Ultra will be available in a single 47mm size with Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and 4G connectivity for €699. It will come in three colors: Titanium Grey, Titanium Silver, and Titanium White, featuring a titanium case.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch7 Ultra boasts a 1.5-inch 480×480 Super AMOLED screen, runs on the new Exynos W1000 chipset, and comes with 2GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and a 590 mAh battery. It will ship with One UI 6 Watch, based on Wear OS 5.

Samsung Galaxy Watch7 Price Leak

The Samsung Galaxy Watch7 will be offered in two sizes: 40mm and 44mm, with aluminum cases. The smaller version features a 1.3-inch 432×432 Super AMOLED display, while the larger model has the same 1.5-inch display as the Ultra.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch7 will share the same chipset, RAM, and storage as the Ultra, but with smaller battery capacities of 300 mAh (40mm) and 425 mAh (44mm). The Bluetooth + Wi-Fi versions will start at €319 (40mm) and €349 (44mm), with 4G LTE models costing €369 (40mm) and €399 (44mm).

Samsung Galaxy Watch7 vs Galaxy Watch7 Ultra

The main differences between the two models lie in the case material (titanium vs. aluminum), water resistance (100m/10ATM vs. 50m/5ATM), and battery life. It remains to be seen whether these distinctions justify the significant price difference between the Samsung Galaxy Watch7 and Samsung Galaxy Watch7 Ultra.

Both watches are IP68 and MIL-STD-810H certified, and equipped with Bluetooth 5.3, dual-band Wi-Fi, NFC, dual-frequency GPS, and the same sensors.