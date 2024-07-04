Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 Revealed in Leaked Promo Images Ahead of Unpacked Event

Ahead of its official unveiling at Samsung’s Unpacked event in Paris on July 10, promotional images of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 have surfaced online. The leak, attributed to Evan Blass (@evleaks), showcases the device’s design and provides a glimpse of its key features.

Design and Display

The leaked images showcase the Galaxy Z Flip6 in various colors and angles, confirming a design similar to its predecessor. The device is expected to feature a 6.7-inch 1080×2640 Dynamic AMOLED 2X folding screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate, along with a 3.4-inch 720×748 Super AMOLED cover display.

Performance and Camera

Under the hood, the Galaxy Z Flip6 is rumored to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy chipset, coupled with either 256GB or 512GB of storage. The camera setup is said to include a 50 MP main camera with an f/1.8 aperture, a 12 MP ultrawide lens, and a 10 MP selfie camera.

Battery and Other Features

While the dimensions and weight of the Galaxy Z Flip6 are reportedly unchanged from the Flip5, it is expected to house a larger 4,000 mAh battery. This suggests that the device will offer improved battery life compared to its predecessor.

Overall Impression

The leaked official promo images of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 have provided a sneak peek into the design and potential features of Samsung’s upcoming foldable smartphone. While the upgrades seem incremental compared to its predecessor, the inclusion of a higher-resolution main camera and a larger battery are noteworthy improvements. The official unveiling at Samsung’s Unpacked event on July 10th will shed more light on the Galaxy Z Flip6’s full specifications, capabilities, and pricing, giving us a clearer picture of its position in the competitive foldable smartphone market.