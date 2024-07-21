Samsung Halts Galaxy Buds3 Pro Rollout Amidst Quality Concerns

Samsung has made the decision to temporarily pause shipments of its latest earbuds, the Galaxy Buds3 Pro, in response to reports of quality issues. Early users have expressed concerns regarding the fragility of the ear tips, which have been reported to break easily during removal.

Quality Assessment Before Wider Distribution

In a statement provided to Android Authority, Samsung confirmed that it has “temporarily suspended deliveries of Galaxy Buds3 Pro devices to distribution channels” in order to conduct a thorough assessment of the product’s quality before proceeding with wider distribution. The company has apologized for any inconvenience caused by this delay and has advised customers who have already received the earbuds to contact Samsung support or visit a service center for assistance.

Thorough Inspection Before Scheduled Release

This decision comes after a similar apology was issued by Samsung Korea, emphasizing the company’s commitment to conducting a comprehensive inspection of the product before its planned release on July 24.

Release Date Updates and Pre-Order Cancellations

However, updates on Samsung’s website now indicate a revised release date of August 28 for the Galaxy Buds3 Pro. Additionally, Best Buy’s website no longer allows pre-orders for the product, simply stating that it is “coming soon.” For customers in India, Samsung’s India website has pushed the release date to August 24 or later, depending on the location. It is important to note that the standard Galaxy Buds3 (non-Pro version) remains unaffected and is still available for delivery within 4-5 days.

Customer Feedback and Support

On the Samsung Reddit forum, some users have reported delays in their orders, while others have confirmed that their deliveries are still expected soon. There have also been reports from users who have already received their orders and have not encountered any issues.

Prioritizing Customer Trust and High Standards

Despite the inconvenience caused by this delay, Samsung’s decision to pause shipments demonstrates its commitment to maintaining customer trust and upholding high standards for its products. The majority of consumers would likely prefer a delayed release over receiving defective products.

Availability

According to Samsung’s updated website, shipping for the Galaxy Buds3 Pro is anticipated to commence in late August. In the meantime, customers who have pre-ordered the Galaxy Buds3 Pro and do not wish to wait for the revised release date can choose to cancel their orders, as indicated in a customer email shared by Android Authority. The standard Galaxy Buds3 remains available for purchase.