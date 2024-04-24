Samsung India Initiates Season 2 of Skilling Program for Future-Tech

Explore how Samsung India's Season 2 of the Samsung Innovation Campus aims to upskill youth in AI, IoT, Big Data, and more.

Samsung India has recently announced the second season of its Samsung Innovation Campus, a comprehensive national skilling program targeted at young individuals between the ages of 18-25. The initiative is focused on imparting skills in advanced technology domains including Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, and Coding & Programming.

Key Highlights:

Comprehensive Training : The program offers blended learning in AI, IoT, Big Data, and coding.

: The program offers blended learning in AI, IoT, Big Data, and coding. Expert Mentorship : Participants will receive guidance from Samsung’s leadership.

: Participants will receive guidance from Samsung’s leadership. Exciting Rewards : National toppers will win INR 1 lakh and Samsung products.

: National toppers will win INR 1 lakh and Samsung products. Partnership with ESSCI: Collaboration to train 3,500 students across India.

Program Overview

Samsung’s initiative is part of a broader effort to align with the Indian government’s Skill India and Digital India campaigns. This year, the program will train 3,500 students, an increase from last year’s 3,000, in collaboration with the Electronics Sector Skills Council of India (ESSCI).

The comprehensive training program will include both classroom and online instruction, with a significant focus on practical, hands-on project work. Participants will also benefit from soft skills training to boost their employability.

Partnership and Expansion

The Memorandum of Understanding signed with ESSCI earlier this week underscores the collaborative effort towards enhancing the tech skills of India’s youth. ESSCI, an organization endorsed by industry associations and the Ministry of Skill Development, will facilitate local training through its network of approved educational partners.

Dr. Abhilasha Gaur, the Chief Operating Officer of ESSCI, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, emphasizing the program’s role in making technical education accessible, particularly to students from smaller towns.

Learning and Development

Each course within the program has a tailored curriculum that varies by technology focus. For example, the AI track includes 270 hours of theoretical learning coupled with 80 hours of project work, whereas the IoT and Big Data tracks include a similar structure with slightly fewer total hours.

The program also incorporates immersive learning experiences like hackathons and capstone projects, which are crucial for practical application of the skills learned.

Future Prospects

This initiative not only aims to skill thousands of young Indians but also opens doors for them to engage directly with industry leaders through special visits to Samsung facilities and mentoring sessions. The top performers in each course will be rewarded handsomely with cash prizes and high-tech Samsung products, further incentivizing excellence.

By the end of October 2024, the Samsung Innovation Campus is expected to enhance the technical skills of numerous students, significantly contributing to their readiness for tech-driven careers.