Samsung India Unveils ‘Solve for Tomorrow’ Documentary Showcasing Young Innovators

Samsung India, the country’s leading consumer electronics brand, has launched the “Solve for Tomorrow” documentary, capturing the inspiring journeys of young innovators working to solve critical social challenges. This documentary highlights the creativity, resilience, and ingenuity of the winning teams – Eco Tech Innovator and METAL, who have developed distinct solutions to tackle arsenic contamination in water. The documentary will be available on JioHotstar, aligning with India’s National Science Day celebrations.

Samsung Solve for Tomorrow: Empowering Young Innovators

The Samsung Solve for Tomorrow initiative is a STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) competition aimed at fostering an innovation-driven ecosystem in India. The program encourages young minds to develop solutions for real-world problems affecting their communities. Regardless of their backgrounds, participants receive mentorship and resources to bring their ideas to life.

The third edition of this program features participants from remote regions of India, reinforcing its broad reach. Sayed Safrahan Ullah Khabir of Team Eco Tech Innovator hails from Golaghat, Assam, while Team METAL members originate from Bihar.

From Idea to Impact: The Role of Mentorship and Opportunity

For young innovators, having a groundbreaking idea is just the beginning. Proper mentorship and exposure are crucial in transforming these ideas into sustainable solutions. The 40-minute documentary delves into the lives of these innovators, showcasing their struggles and breakthroughs as they work towards solving real-world problems.

The Samsung Solve for Tomorrow program provided these participants with essential resources, funding, and guidance to refine their innovations and scale their impact.

“There are two ways to approach life and problems: one is to complain, and the other is to find a solution that can transform lives,” said Sayed Safrahan Ullah Khabir from Team Eco Tech Innovator (School Track). “The issue of arsenic contamination has troubled Assam for generations, and I wanted to change that. Initially, my family wasn’t convinced, but they eventually believed in my vision.”

Arpit Kumar from Team METAL (Youth Track) adds, “Innovation doesn’t always require high-tech startups. It’s about finding unique, effective solutions to real-world problems.”

His teammate, Abhijit Kumar, further emphasized, “Innovation is not limited by location. Whether from a city, town, or village, anyone can be an innovator. In Bihar, arsenic contamination affects people every 20 km, causing severe health issues. Our goal is to change that.”

This documentary follows these innovators back to their hometowns, where their ideas first took shape.

Arsenic Water Treatment Solutions: A New Era of Clean Water

The documentary showcases how Eco Tech Innovator and METAL implemented their unique solutions through detailed graphical explainers.

Team Eco Tech Innovator, from Golaghat, Assam, developed a non-electric, cost-effective water filter that removes arsenic contamination and converts pollutants into valuable bioproducts. Their multi-layer filtration system ensures safe drinking water while generating economic value.

Team METAL, from Udupi, Karnataka, and Patna, Bihar, engineered a three-stage filtration process that purifies groundwater. Their method includes pre-filtration, multi-zone purification, and post-filtration using a semi-permeable cloth membrane, ensuring access to clean water for underprivileged communities.

Samsung Solve for Tomorrow: Transforming Lives Through Innovation

The Samsung Solve for Tomorrow program has engaged over 6,000 participants across India. With support from Samsung and FITT, IIT Delhi, finalists pitched their ideas at the competition’s finale. The winning teams, Eco Tech Innovator and METAL, were awarded INR 25 lakh and INR 50 lakh, respectively, to enhance their prototypes and support incubation at IIT-Delhi.

A National Movement in Innovation and Education

Since its 2022 launch in India, Solve for Tomorrow has evolved into a national innovation movement, drawing participants from schools and colleges across Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, as well as the most remote areas of India.

Meet the Winning Teams

Sayed Safrahan Ullah Khabir, a high school student from Golaghat, Assam, has spent over two years developing sustainable water purification solutions. Through Samsung Solve for Tomorrow, he gained national recognition and continues to spread awareness about arsenic contamination in rural Assam.

Team METAL, composed of Arpit Kumar, Shambhavi Sinha, and Abhijit Kumar, has been working together since their school days. Their breakthrough arsenic removal technology has the potential to revolutionize water safety and sustainability. Currently, they are incubated at IIT Delhi’s Foundation for Innovation & Technology Transfer (FITT).

With Samsung India’s continued support, the Solve for Tomorrow initiative is fostering a new generation of problem solvers, driving meaningful social change through technology and innovation.