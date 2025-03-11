Samsung Introduces AI-Driven Galaxy Book5 Series Laptops in India with High Performance and Extended Battery Life

Samsung, India’s largest electronics brand, has officially launched the Galaxy Book5 series, which includes the Galaxy Book5 Pro, Galaxy Book5 Pro 360, and Galaxy Book5 360. This latest lineup of AI-powered PCs combines Galaxy AI with Microsoft Copilot+ PC capabilities, delivering a seamless experience in productivity and creativity.

AI Features and Intelligent Computing

For the first time, the Galaxy Book5 series integrates AI capabilities with a neural processing unit (NPU) to enhance performance. It includes Galaxy AI features such as AI Select and Photo Remaster. AI Select functions similarly to Circle to Search with Google, enabling instant information retrieval with a single click. Photo Remaster utilizes AI to refine images with improved clarity and sharpness.

Powerful Performance with Intel Core Ultra

The Galaxy Book5 series is equipped with the Intel Core Ultra Series 2 processors, featuring an NPU with up to 47 TOPS, boosting AI compute performance significantly. The latest Lunar Lake architecture offers a 17% increase in GPU power, 16% improvement in CPU single-core performance, and a 40% reduction in SoC power consumption. The Intel AI Boost technology ensures efficient multitasking, enhanced security, and optimized workflow management.

Extended Battery Life with Fast Charging

One of the key highlights of the Galaxy Book5 series is its extended battery life. Users can enjoy up to 25 hours of battery life, ensuring uninterrupted usage. Additionally, the Galaxy Book5 Pro supports super-fast charging, reaching 41% battery capacity in just 30 minutes.

Integrated Microsoft Copilot+ Assistance

The Galaxy Book5 series is designed to enhance productivity with Microsoft Copilot+ PC integration. A dedicated key provides quick access to AI-powered assistance, offering support for tasks like writing, research, scheduling, and presentations. This feature is optimized with Windows 11, ensuring a seamless workflow.

Immersive Display and Audio for Enhanced Experience

The Galaxy Book5 series prioritizes both work and entertainment. The Pro models are equipped with Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays, delivering 3K resolution and a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate for smoother visuals. Vision Booster technology ensures visibility in various lighting conditions. The Quad Speaker system with Dolby Atmos delivers rich and immersive sound, making it ideal for both professional and entertainment use.

Seamless Multi-Device Connectivity and Security

The Galaxy Book5 series enhances connectivity with features like Phone Link, Quick Share, Multi-Control, and Second Screen, enabling effortless integration with Galaxy smartphones and tablets. Additionally, Samsung Knox provides advanced security features, ensuring data protection and privacy.

Galaxy Book5 Series Specifications

The Galaxy Book5 Pro features a 14-inch 3K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, while the Galaxy Book5 Pro 360 comes with a 16-inch 3K AMOLED display at 120Hz. The Galaxy Book5 360 has a 15.6-inch FHD AMOLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate. All models are powered by the Intel Core Ultra 7/5 processors and include Intel Arc Graphics for enhanced performance. Memory options range from 16GB to 32GB, with storage configurations of 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB.

The battery capacities vary, with the Galaxy Book5 Pro featuring a 63.1Wh battery, the Galaxy Book5 Pro 360 packing 76.1Wh, and the Galaxy Book5 360 coming with a 68.1Wh battery. The Pro models offer Quad speakers with Dolby Atmos, while the Galaxy Book5 360 includes stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos. The devices run on Windows 11 and come with a 2MP (1080p FHD) webcam.

In terms of weight, the Galaxy Book5 Pro is 1.23 kg, the Galaxy Book5 Pro 360 is 1.56 kg, and the Galaxy Book5 360 weighs 1.46 kg. The starting price for the Galaxy Book5 Pro is INR 131990, while the Galaxy Book5 Pro 360 is priced at INR 155990, and the Galaxy Book5 360 starts at INR 114990.

Pricing, Availability, and Pre-Booking Offers

The Galaxy Book5 Pro now starts at INR 114990, which is INR 15000 lower than the previous generation. Customers who pre-book the Galaxy Book5 Pro, Galaxy Book5 360, or Galaxy Book5 Pro 360 can purchase the Galaxy Buds3 Pro for just INR 2999 (instead of INR 19999). The pre-booking is available on Samsung.com, Samsung India Smart Cafés, and select retail outlets, with sales beginning on March 20, 2025.