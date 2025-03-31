Samsung Introduces Bespoke AI Laundry Lineup with Integrated Screens

Samsung Electronics has announced its new Bespoke AI Laundry with AI Home, featuring integrated 7-inch screens and enhanced artificial intelligence capabilities. The product lineup, unveiled on March 30, 2025, in Gurugram, India, includes both washers and dryers in various sizes and heating options. This launch expands on Samsung’s “Screens Everywhere” vision, initially presented at CES 2025, by bringing interactive displays to laundry appliances.

The new Bespoke AI Laundry aims to simplify laundry tasks through upgraded AI Wash+ and AI Dry+ features. These enhanced systems analyze fabric types with greater precision to optimize washing and drying cycles. The AI Home screen provides users with intuitive control over wash cycles, displays remaining detergent levels, and learns user preferences to suggest appropriate settings. It also acts as a central hub for monitoring and managing other connected smart home devices, while offering entertainment options like online videos and music.

“The introduction of screens in our laundry products last year provided users with valuable information and home control functionalities,” stated Jeong Seung Moon, EVP and Head of the R&D Team for Digital Appliances Business at Samsung Electronics. “This year’s complete Bespoke AI Laundry lineup offers a wider range of options to meet diverse customer needs, all while leveraging the convenience of integrated screens.”

The Bespoke AI Laundry lineup includes a 27-inch wide large capacity washer and dryer set. Both units feature the 7-inch AI Home screen and a unified flat-panel design for flexible vertical or horizontal installation. The large capacity allows users to wash bulky items such as king-size comforters. The washer’s upgraded AI Wash+ can now identify outdoor fabrics and denim. By detecting fabric type, soil level, and load weight, it automatically adjusts detergent levels, rinse time, and wash settings. A dedicated Bedding cycle senses blanket thickness and adjusts water usage and cycle duration. Additional features include an Auto Open Door and Speed Shot technology, which completes a wash cycle in 30 minutes.

The large capacity dryer is available in two versions: a vent type for select countries in the Americas and a heat pump type for other regions. The upgraded AI Dry+ optimizes drying by detecting four fabric types and considering real-time temperature, weight, and moisture content. This enhanced detection addresses challenges such as uneven drying in thicker garments like denim. The dryer also features a Bedding cycle that adjusts drying time based on the detected size of the blanket. For quicker drying, the vent-type dryer offers a Super Speed Drying cycle that completes in 30 minutes. A large capacity washer-dryer combo model is also available, incorporating the AI Home, AI Wash+, and AI Ecobubble technologies, with drying performed through a condensing method.

Expanding its reach, Samsung will launch a 24-inch small capacity washer and dryer set in Europe later in 2025, following its initial unveiling of the Bespoke AI Washer at IFA 2024. This set also features the 7-inch AI Home screen. The small capacity washer is designed for high energy efficiency, consuming up to 55% less energy than the minimum requirements for a Class A rating. It utilizes AI Wash to optimize water and detergent usage and AI Ecobubble for gentle yet effective cleaning. The QuickDrive feature offers 11 different cycles and can reduce wash time by up to 50% without compromising cleaning performance.

The matching small capacity dryer features AI Dry+, which can precisely dry four fabric types: Normal, Denim, Towels, and Synthetics. This precise drying capability reduces energy consumption by up to 10% and drying time by up to 15%. The dryer also includes QuickDrive, which can reduce drying time by up to 35% through automatic adjustments of the inverter compressor.

With this new Bespoke AI Laundry lineup, Samsung aims to provide consumers with intelligent, user-friendly appliances that enhance convenience in everyday life.