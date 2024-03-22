Samsung Introduces Galaxy Book4 in India

Discover the new Samsung Galaxy Book4 in India, designed for enhanced productivity and connectivity. With AI features, Intel® Core™ processor, and exclusive offers, it's a top choice for professionals and students.

Samsung announced the launch of the Galaxy Book4 in India, a new addition to its lineup that aims to enhance connectivity, mobility, and productivity. The device starts at INR 74,990 and is designed for consumers seeking a combination of performance and portability.

Key Highlights:

The Galaxy Book4 features a 39.62 cm Full HD display.

Available in two colors: Gray and Silver.

Includes AI-Powered Photo Remaster tool and Galaxy Video Editor.

Powered by the latest Intel Core 5/7 processor.

Offers up to 1TB expandable SSD storage.

Enhanced video call quality using a Samsung Galaxy smartphone as a webcam.

Promotional offers include bank cashback, upgrade bonus, no-cost EMI, and a discount for students.

The Galaxy Book4 is housed in a metal body, weighing approximately 1.55 kg, and provides a blend of aesthetics and practicality. The laptop is equipped with AI technology to improve photo quality and facilitate creative video editing. Furthermore, it features One UI Book ver.6 for a vibrant display experience, and it includes a variety of ports and stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos for comprehensive connectivity and immersive audio.

At the heart of the Galaxy Book4 is an Intel Core processor, which, along with integrated Intel graphics, aims to deliver smooth performance across a range of applications, from streaming to multitasking. Additionally, the laptop’s storage can be expanded up to 1TB with an SSD, providing ample space for files and applications.

Samsung has also introduced features to enhance video calls, allowing users to connect a Samsung Galaxy smartphone for improved webcam clarity. This integration between devices underscores Samsung’s commitment to creating a cohesive ecosystem for its users.

Promotional Offers and Availability

The Galaxy Book4 comes with several promotional offers, including bank cashback, an upgrade bonus, and no-cost EMI options. There is also a special discount for students, making the device more accessible to a wider audience. It is available for purchase through Samsung’s official website, leading online stores, and select retail outlets.

In addition to the Galaxy Book4, Samsung has launched other models in the Galaxy Book4 series, such as the Galaxy Book4 Pro 360, Galaxy Book4 Pro, and Galaxy Book4 360, further expanding its range of AI-powered devices aimed at enhancing productivity and lifestyle.