Samsung launches Frame TV 2020 range and 10 more Smart TV line-up in India

Samsung has launched its new Frame TV 2020 line-up along with another ten new smart TVs in India. The TVs with displays ranging from HD, FHD, and UHD resolutions will be available in the country via Flipkart, Amazon and the company’s own online retail outlet known as the Samsung Shop.

Coming to the individual TV offerings, the Frame 2020 range comprises of three size options – 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch. The TVs come with QLED display tech and boasts of advanced features such as Samsung’s Quantum Processor 4K technology, besides being HDR 10+ compliant as well.

Mention must also be made of the special ART Mode that the TV come with which opens access to over 1200 pieces of art available in the Art Store. The art, in turn, can be applied to the idle screen and makes for a pleasant experience.

Coming to price, the base 50-inch model will set one back Rs 74,990. The 55-inch model is priced Rs 84,990 while the top-end 65-inch model comes with a sticker price of Rs 1,39,990. The Frame 2020 TV series will be available from Flipkart and Samsung Store.

Samsung is also offering a 10-year no screen burn-in warranty to boost consumer confidence on the product. This will be on top of the one year comprehensive warranty that the TV enjoys as well as the warranty coverage on the panel that too extends for a year.

About the 10 Smart TV models, these cater to the budget and mid-range segment with screen dimensions ranging from 32-inch to 65-inch. Of these, the 32- and 43-inch models are FHD and HD Ready Smart TVs with 4k UHD resolution available in 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch models.

Price starts from as low as just Rs. 14,490 for the 32-inch model to Rs. 31,990 for the 43-inch variant. After that, it is the 4K UHD Smart TV range which starts at Rs 36,990 for the 43-inch model and maxes out at Rs 89,990 for the 65-inch model. For all the 10 Smart TVs, Samsung is offering an additional one-year warranty on the panel on top of the one-year comprehensive warranty coverage each set enjoys.

As for their features, the Smart TVs boasts of an ingenious Personal Computer mode that can transform the TV into a PC. The TVs come with a multi-layered Knox security feature for complete peace of mind. The PC mode ensures access to Office 365 services over the cloud while users can also mirror their laptop on the big screen even without the internet.

Availability starts June 19, 2020, and will include exciting launch offers, including a flat cashback offer of Rs. 1500 on both the TV series. Offer will be valid for the first two days after the sale goes live.