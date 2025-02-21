Samsung Launches Galaxy A06 5G at ₹10,499 in India

Samsung has released the Galaxy A06 5G in India, targeting budget-conscious consumers seeking 5G connectivity. The phone is priced at ₹10,499 and is available across online and offline retail channels. This launch expands Samsung’s A-series portfolio and strengthens its presence in the competitive budget smartphone segment.

The Galaxy A06 5G features a 6.5-inch HD+ display. It is powered by an octa-core processor, which Samsung has not yet officially named. This processor aims to provide adequate performance for everyday tasks, including browsing, social media, and light gaming.

The phone comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Users can expand the storage via a microSD card slot.

For photography, the Galaxy A06 5G sports a dual rear camera setup. The primary camera is a 50MP sensor. It is accompanied by a 2MP depth sensor. The front-facing camera for selfies and video calls is 5MP. The camera system supports various shooting modes, including portrait mode and night mode.

The Galaxy A06 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery. This battery capacity should provide a full day of usage on a single charge for many users. The phone supports 15W fast charging. It runs on Android 13, with Samsung’s One UI Core on top. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a USB-C port.

The phone’s design features a plastic back panel. It is available in Black, Light Green, and Silver color options. The device includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure unlocking. Samsung has focused on providing essential features at a competitive price point with the Galaxy A06 5G.

The Indian smartphone market is highly competitive, with several brands offering feature-rich devices in the budget segment. The Galaxy A06 5G enters this space, competing with offerings from other major players. Samsung hopes the phone’s 5G connectivity, decent camera system, and long-lasting battery will appeal to consumers.

The company has not yet released detailed information about the specific processor used in the device. This information is expected to be released soon. Similarly, detailed camera specifications, beyond the megapixel count, are also pending.

The Galaxy A06 5G’s success will depend on how it performs in real-world usage and how it is perceived by consumers compared to its competitors. The price point of ₹10,499 positions it in a segment where value for money is a key consideration for buyers. Samsung will likely rely on its brand recognition and extensive retail network to drive sales of the Galaxy A06 5G.

Source.