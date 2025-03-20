Samsung Launches Galaxy Book5 Series in India with AI Capabilities and Lower Starting Price

Samsung has announced the availability of its new Galaxy Book5 series of AI-powered PCs in India. The lineup, featuring Intel Core Ultra processors, starts at INR 114900, a decrease of INR 15000 compared to the previous Galaxy Book4 series.

The Galaxy Book5 series incorporates AI features under the Galaxy AI umbrella, including AI Select and Photo Remaster. These features are coupled with the on-device Microsoft Copilot+ PC experience. Samsung highlights that this new series represents its most advanced Galaxy Book to date, offering up to 25 hours of battery life.

Aditya Babbar, Vice President, MX Business, Samsung India, stated that the new series reflects Samsung’s commitment to making AI-powered computing more accessible. Namit Sinha, Country Head – Device Partner Sales, Microsoft India, emphasized the collaboration between Microsoft and Samsung to bring intelligent computing and optimized workflows to Indian consumers through the integration of Copilot+ PC experience and Intel processors. Akshay Kamath, Director PC Client Category, Intel India, expressed excitement about the launch, highlighting the performance and battery life improvements enabled by the new Intel Core Ultra Series 2 processors.

The Galaxy Book5 series introduces AI capabilities, including a neural processing unit for AI computing. The AI Select feature allows users to instantly search and extract information with a single click, similar to the Circle to Search functionality on Galaxy smartphones. Photo Remaster uses AI to enhance the clarity and sharpness of images.

Powered by Intel Core Ultra processors (Series 2) with Intel AI Boost, the Galaxy Book5 series aims to deliver strong performance, security, and power efficiency. The upgraded NPU and next-generation Intel Arc graphics are reported to provide up to a three-fold increase in AI compute performance and a 40% reduction in SoC power consumption compared to previous generations. This is expected to lead to smoother multitasking and extended battery life.

Samsung claims that the Galaxy Book5 series offers significantly improved battery life, reaching up to 25 hours. The Galaxy Book5 Pro variant can achieve a 41% charge in 30 minutes.

The series features on-device Microsoft Copilot+ assistance, accessible via a dedicated key. This integration with Windows 11 provides intelligent assistance for tasks such as writing, research, scheduling, and presentations.

The Galaxy Book5 Pro models feature Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays with 3K resolution, a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, and Vision Booster technology. All models in the series are equipped with Dolby Atmos audio, with Pro models featuring quad speakers and the standard model having stereo speakers. Multi-Device Connectivity features like Phone Link, Quick Share, Multi-Control, and Second Screen allow seamless interaction with other Galaxy devices. Samsung Knox provides a security foundation for the devices.

The Galaxy Book5 series includes three models: Galaxy Book5 360, Galaxy Book5 Pro, and Galaxy Book5 Pro 360. They are available for purchase starting today on Samsung.com, Samsung India Smart Cafés, select Samsung authorized retail stores, and other online portals.

Pricing and Variants:

The Samsung Galaxy Book5 series is available in three models: the Galaxy Book5 360, the Galaxy Book5 Pro, and the Galaxy Book5 Pro 360. The Galaxy Book5 360, featuring a 15-inch display, starts at INR 114990.

The 14-inch Galaxy Book5 Pro has a starting price of INR 131990, while the larger 16-inch Galaxy Book5 Pro 360 begins at INR 155990. All three models offer configurations with Intel Core Ultra 7 or 5 processors, 16GB or 32GB of memory, and storage options of 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB.

Customers purchasing the Galaxy Book5 series can avail a bank cashback of up to INR 10000 and purchase Galaxy Buds3 Pro for INR 7999 (original price INR 19999). The laptops are also available with no-cost EMI options for up to 24 months. Students can receive an exclusive 10% discount.