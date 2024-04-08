Samsung Launches Galaxy M55 5G and M15 5G in India

Discover the new Samsung Galaxy M55 5G and Galaxy M15 5G smartphones launched in India, featuring advanced displays, long battery life, and high-quality cameras for an enhanced mobile experience.

Samsung announced the introduction of the Galaxy M55 5G and Galaxy M15 5G smartphones in India on April 8, 2024. These new additions to the Galaxy M series are equipped with features such as Super AMOLED Plus displays, long-lasting batteries, and high-performance processors, aiming to enhance the smartphone experience for users.

Key Highlights:

Galaxy M55 5G and Galaxy M15 5G feature Super AMOLED Plus and Super AMOLED displays, respectively.

Both models support fast charging, with the M55 5G supporting 45W and the M15 5G boasting a 6000 mAh battery.

Equipped with powerful processors, the M55 5G with a Snapdragon 7 Gen1 and the M15 5G with a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+.

The smartphones offer high-quality camera setups, including a 50MP main camera on both models.

Samsung commits to four generations of OS upgrades and five years of security updates for both devices.

Design and Display

The Galaxy M55 5G and Galaxy M15 5G inherit Samsung’s signature design, emphasizing elegance. The M55 5G is notably slim at 7.8mm in width and comes in Light Green and Denim Black, while the M15 5G is available in Celestial Blue, Stone Grey, and Blue Topaz. The M55 5G’s 6.7” Full HD+ display and the M15 5G’s 6.5” display are designed to offer vivid and immersive viewing experiences.

Performance and Battery Life

The Galaxy M55 5G is designed for efficiency and multitasking with its Snapdragon processor, and the M15 5G aims for smooth operation with the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+. The M55’s 5000 mAh battery and the M15’s 6000 mAh battery are made to support extensive use, from browsing to gaming.

Camera Capabilities

Both smartphones are equipped with high-resolution cameras. The Galaxy M55 5G features a 50MP main camera with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), an 8MP Ultra-Wide lens, and enhanced low-light photography capabilities. The M15 5G includes a 50MP main camera and a 13MP front camera, supporting clear and vibrant photos and videos.

Enhanced Security and Connectivity

Samsung emphasizes security with Knox Security and Knox Vault, providing robust protection for users’ data. The devices also offer Quick Share for easy file transfers and are equipped with features for an improved calling experience.

Availability and Offers

The Galaxy M55 5G and Galaxy M15 5G are available for purchase starting April 8, with the M55 5G available in various storage options and the M15 5G in two configurations. Special offers include instant discounts on purchases through Amazon, Samsung.com, and select retail stores.