Samsung Likely to Skip Launching the Affordable Galaxy Z Fold 6 Model in 2024: Here’s Why

Samsung is likely to skip launching a cheaper Galaxy Z Fold 6 model in 2024, focusing instead on enhancing its premium foldable lineup.

Samsung has made significant strides in the foldable smartphone market with its Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip series. However, reports suggest that in 2024, the company might not launch a more affordable variant of the Galaxy Z Fold 6, often referred to as the “Fan Edition” (FE). This decision appears to be driven by several strategic considerations.

Why No Affordable Galaxy Z Fold 6?

Market Dynamics and Competition: Samsung has been facing increased competition from Chinese manufacturers like Xiaomi and Oppo, which offer foldable phones at lower price points. The South Korean tech giant initially planned to introduce a cheaper Galaxy Z Fold 6 to capture a larger share of the foldable market and counter the competition. However, recent reports indicate that Samsung may have reconsidered this strategy due to potential market cannibalization and profitability concerns​. Product Differentiation and Sales Strategy: The introduction of a cheaper variant could potentially impact the sales of the standard Galaxy Z Fold 6. Samsung’s current strategy seems to focus on maintaining the premium status of its foldable lineup. By not diluting the brand with a lower-priced model, Samsung aims to preserve the exclusivity and high-end appeal of the Galaxy Z Fold series​​. Technological and Production Challenges: Foldable smartphones are complex and expensive to produce. Ensuring a lower-cost variant meets Samsung’s high standards for durability and performance might pose significant challenges. Reports suggest that the company might prefer to invest in enhancing the quality and features of its existing models rather than compromising to produce a cheaper variant​.

Expected Features of the Galaxy Z Fold 6

Despite the absence of a more affordable model, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is expected to bring several notable improvements:

Design and Build : The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is rumored to feature a slimmer design and a new titanium frame, enhancing both its durability and aesthetics. The device is also expected to have thinner bezels, providing a more immersive display experience​.

: The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is rumored to feature a slimmer design and a new titanium frame, enhancing both its durability and aesthetics. The device is also expected to have thinner bezels, providing a more immersive display experience​. Performance Upgrades : The foldable is likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, paired with up to 16GB of RAM. This configuration promises significant performance enhancements, including faster processing and better graphics capabilities.

: The foldable is likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, paired with up to 16GB of RAM. This configuration promises significant performance enhancements, including faster processing and better graphics capabilities. Display Technology : Samsung might introduce an improved Ultra Thin Glass (UTG) panel, offering a smoother touch experience and greater durability. The new panel could also contribute to a lighter and more flexible device.

: Samsung might introduce an improved Ultra Thin Glass (UTG) panel, offering a smoother touch experience and greater durability. The new panel could also contribute to a lighter and more flexible device. Battery and Charging: Although the battery capacity and charging speed might remain unchanged at 4,400mAh and 25W respectively, other enhancements could compensate for this shortcoming​​.

Launch Timeline

Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Galaxy Z Flip 6 in July 2024, during their annual Unpacked event in Paris. This launch will likely attract significant attention as consumers look forward to the latest advancements in foldable technology​.

While fans might be disappointed by the absence of a more affordable Galaxy Z Fold 6, Samsung’s decision underscores its commitment to maintaining the high standards and premium status of its foldable smartphones. The anticipated enhancements in design, performance, and durability promise to make the Galaxy Z Fold 6 a compelling choice for tech enthusiasts.