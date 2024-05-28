Samsung Memorial Day Sale: Get a Free 4K TV, Galaxy S24 Ultra from $549.99, and Up to $1,150 Off a Tab S9 Ultra

Samsung's Memorial Day sale offers a free 4K TV, Galaxy S24 Ultra from $549.99, and up to $1,150 off a Tab S9 Ultra. Explore top deals on TVs, appliances, and more.

Samsung’s Memorial Day sale is offering some of the best deals on its latest tech products, including free 4K TVs, discounts on the Galaxy S24 Ultra, and significant savings on the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. Here’s a breakdown of the top deals you can take advantage of during this event.

Free 4K TV with Pre-Order of Galaxy Book4 Edge

One of the standout offers this Memorial Day is the free 50-inch Samsung Crystal UHD 4K TV with the pre-order of the Galaxy Book4 Edge. This new laptop features a 14-inch 3K AMOLED display, a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite X1E-80-100 CPU, and 16GB of RAM. Pre-orders will ship by June 18, ensuring you get both a high-performance laptop and a top-quality TV in one deal​​.

Galaxy S24 Ultra from $549.99

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, originally priced at $1,419.99, is now available starting from $549.99 after trade-in. This offer includes a free upgrade to 512GB storage and up to $750 off when you trade in a relatively new device. The Galaxy S24 Ultra features a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 CPU, and an embedded S Pen, making it one of the best smartphones available at a significant discount​.

Up to $1,150 Off Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra

Samsung is also offering up to $1,150 off the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, depending on the trade-in value of your existing device. The Tab S9 Ultra, equipped with a 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, is ideal for both productivity and entertainment. This deal brings the price down to as low as $149.99, making it an excellent opportunity for those looking to upgrade their tablet without breaking the bank​.

Additional Deals TVs

Samsung 65-inch S95C OLED TV : Originally $3,299.99, now $1,999.99. This TV is praised for its exceptional brightness, color volume, and gaming support​​.

: Originally $3,299.99, now $1,999.99. This TV is praised for its exceptional brightness, color volume, and gaming support​​. Samsung 65-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV : Originally $1,999.99, now $1,599.99. This model doubles as a piece of art with customizable bezels and smart features​.

: Originally $1,999.99, now $1,599.99. This model doubles as a piece of art with customizable bezels and smart features​. Samsung QN90C 75-inch 4K QLED TV: Originally $3,299.99, now $1,799.99. Known for its high peak brightness and superior viewing angles, it’s a great choice for sports and gaming enthusiasts​.

Appliances

Bespoke Refrigerators : Up to $1,200 off when you design your own. Samsung’s customizable options allow for a personalized touch in your kitchen​.

: Up to $1,200 off when you design your own. Samsung’s customizable options allow for a personalized touch in your kitchen​. Washers and Dryers : Up to 38% off. These discounts make Samsung’s premium laundry appliances more affordable, with free delivery included​​.

: Up to 38% off. These discounts make Samsung’s premium laundry appliances more affordable, with free delivery included​​. Dishwashers: Up to $250 off select models, offering a range of options based on noise levels and efficiency​​.

Monitors and SSDs

Samsung 32″ M80C Smart Monitor : Originally $699, now $399. This monitor comes with built-in streaming capabilities, making it a versatile addition to any setup​.

: Originally $699, now $399. This monitor comes with built-in streaming capabilities, making it a versatile addition to any setup​. Samsung 980 PRO NvMe SSD (1TB): Originally $164, now $99. This SSD offers lightning-fast speeds, perfect for enhancing your computer’s performance​​.

Samsung’s Memorial Day sale provides a plethora of deals across various product categories, from smartphones and tablets to TVs and home appliances. Whether you’re looking to upgrade your tech or add new gadgets to your collection, these discounts offer substantial savings. Be sure to check out Samsung’s official website for the latest updates and to take advantage of these limited-time offers.