Samsung Paves the Way for Responsible AI and Unveils a Plethora of New Products

Samsung Electronics President Tae Moon Roh took center stage at the ‘Galaxy Unpacked 2024’ event, emphasizing the company’s commitment to leading the charge in responsible AI development. Roh underscored the importance of balancing innovation with ethical considerations, ensuring that AI technologies are harnessed for the betterment of humanity while mitigating potential risks.

AI: A Double-Edged Sword

Roh acknowledged the transformative potential of AI while acknowledging the importance of addressing its potential pitfalls. He reiterated Samsung’s dedication to collaborating with industry partners to establish robust safeguards for AI development and deployment. The company aims to ensure that AI remains a force for good, empowering individuals and enhancing lives while minimizing any adverse consequences.

Health and Wellness at Your Fingertip

Samsung’s commitment to innovation was evident in its latest wearable offering, the Galaxy Ring. Powered by Galaxy AI, this health and wellness wearable promises to revolutionize personal health tracking. With features like energy tracking, sleep monitoring, heart rate, menstrual cycle tracking, inactive alerts, and workout tracking, the Galaxy Ring aims to empower users with personalized insights to improve their well-being. Roh also teased the development of a comprehensive Galaxy AI ecosystem, suggesting a future where AI seamlessly integrates into various aspects of our lives.

A New Era of Mobile Experiences

The Galaxy Unpacked event also served as the launchpad for Samsung’s next-generation foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold6 and Z Flip6. These devices, along with the Galaxy Buds3 and Galaxy Buds3 Pro, represent Samsung’s dedication to pushing the boundaries of mobile technology. With enhanced features for communication, productivity, and creativity, these devices promise to redefine how we interact with our smartphones.

Smartwatches for the Modern Lifestyle

Samsung expanded its wearable portfolio further with the introduction of the Galaxy Watch7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra. These smartwatches, available for pre-order from July 10 and generally available from July 24, cater to a wide range of lifestyles and preferences. Whether you’re a fitness enthusiast or a tech-savvy professional, these smartwatches offer a blend of style and functionality.

Pioneering a Brighter Future with AI

Roh’s message at the event resonated with Samsung’s broader vision for the future. He envisions a world where AI plays a pivotal role in solving global challenges and improving the lives of millions. With Galaxy AI set to be integrated into a staggering 200 million devices by the end of the year, Samsung is poised to make a substantial impact on the way we live, work, and interact with technology.

Availability and Pricing in India

Indian consumers eager to experience Samsung’s latest innovations can pre-book most of the new products from July 10, with general availability starting on July 24. Pricing details will be announced closer to the general availability date, generating anticipation for what promises to be a new era of AI-powered experiences.