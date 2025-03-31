Samsung Reveals ‘AI Home’ Vision with New Bespoke Appliances

Samsung Electronics presented its updated “AI Home” concept and a range of Bespoke AI appliances at its global launch event, “Welcome to Bespoke AI,” held in Seoul. The company emphasized a focus on enhanced security and user-friendly experiences through advanced AI features and expanded screen integration across its product lines.

Jeong Seung Moon, Executive Vice President and Head of the R&D Team for Digital Appliances Business at Samsung Electronics, outlined the company’s vision for an interconnected AI Home. This ecosystem aims to anticipate and address user needs throughout the home by seamlessly linking various devices.

“Samsung’s Bespoke AI appliances bring the AI Home to reality, offering improved daily convenience, energy savings, and proactive care,” stated Jeong Seung Moon during the press conference. “We plan to extend the reach of our advanced AI Home to more households by leveraging smart screens, the Bixby voice assistant, and Knox security.”

2025 Bespoke AI Appliance Highlights

Samsung showcased its 2025 Bespoke AI appliance lineup, introducing new features designed to tackle common household challenges.

The central element of this vision is the AI Home display. Building on its initial introduction, the AI Home screen is now available in new sizes and integrated into a wider array of products. These include Bespoke AI Refrigerators, the Bespoke AI Laundry Vented Combo, as well as standalone Washers and Dryers.

The Bespoke AI Refrigerator lineup features a 9-inch AI Home screen, providing users with an interface similar to the larger AI Family Hub™ screen. The upgraded AI Vision Inside technology enhances food management by automatically recognizing processed food items in addition to fresh produce, available on both AI Family Hub™ and AI Home models. The 7-inch AI Home screen on the Bespoke AI Laundry allows for intuitive control of washing and drying cycles and the management of other connected devices.

The new Bespoke AI appliances incorporate adaptable features. The Bespoke AI Hybrid Refrigerator, for instance, uses AI to analyze its status and predict temperature fluctuations, adjusting cooling accordingly for energy efficiency.

The Bespoke AI Laundry includes updated functions for user convenience. Standalone models feature enhanced AI Wash+ and AI Dry+ capabilities. Models launching in Europe aim to consume up to 55% less energy than the minimum requirements for Class A energy efficiency. Samsung also introduced the Bespoke AI Laundry Vented Combo, the company’s first vented combo unit in its category, which can complete a wash and dry cycle in 68 minutes using its Super Speed cycle.

Samsung also presented updates to its cleaning appliance range. The Bespoke AI Jet Ultra cordless stick vacuum cleaner boasts a suction power of up to 400W. The upgraded AI Cleaning Mode 2.0 can identify more diverse environments, such as corners and different types of carpets, for optimized cleaning.

The Bespoke AI Jet Bot Steam Ultra robot vacuum cleaner can now navigate over thresholds and features enhanced AI Object Recognition for complex environments. It can detect obstacles as small as 1cm and even transparent liquids. The robot also extends its brush when encountering corners or walls for more thorough cleaning in hard-to-reach areas.

Focus on Ease of Use, Care, and Savings

Samsung elaborated on its “AI Home” vision, emphasizing its commitment to integrating AI for a connected experience that offers ease of use, proactive care, and energy savings.

The inclusion of the AI Home display aims to simplify interaction with Bespoke AI appliances. The smart screen serves as a central control point, connecting even compatible third-party devices through the SmartThings platform without requiring a separate hub. Refrigerator users can utilize the Daily Board for personalized information and the Map View to monitor and control connected devices.

The updated Bixby voice assistant offers improved appliance control through voice commands and introduces features like Voice ID. This feature personalizes services by recognizing individual voices, automatically switching to the speaker’s Samsung account and displaying their calendar. Users with low vision settings on their Galaxy smartphones can have these settings automatically synchronized to the appliance screen.

New SmartThings services were also announced, including Family Care. This feature sends alerts to designated family members if a user’s movement is not detected within a set timeframe or if there is prolonged inactivity. The robot vacuum cleaner can also be used to monitor for potential emergencies. All these features are secured by the Samsung Knox security platform.

Commitment to Reliable Experiences

Samsung highlighted its focus on providing a secure and dependable experience for users within its “AI Home” vision for 2025.

Enhanced Knox security will be applied across the appliance lineup. For 2025, Trust Chain, a component of Knox Matrix, will be implemented in all Wi-Fi-enabled appliances. Users can monitor their products’ security status in real-time through a dashboard.

Knox Vault is being introduced to home appliances for the first time, providing a separate hardware chip to store sensitive user information like passwords and authentication details for enhanced protection. Additionally, Samsung’s security includes post-quantum cryptography (PQC), part of Knox Matrix Credential Sync for screen-equipped products, to safeguard against potential future quantum attacks.

Samsung is also prioritizing software updates for existing appliances through the Smart Forward service via SmartThings. This service continuously updates appliances with new features to improve the user experience.

Furthermore, Samsung is enhancing product maintenance with SmartThings Home Care. This service uses AI to diagnose appliance status and sends proactive notifications if potential malfunctions are detected. Technical support can also offer remote assistance based on these pre-diagnosis results. This support feature has expanded to several new countries, including France, Netherlands, and Canada, following its initial launch in Korea and the United States.

Through these initiatives, Samsung aims to establish safer and more reliable smart home experiences for users.