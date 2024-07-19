Samsung Revives Satellite Connectivity Efforts, Potentially for Galaxy S25

Following Apple’s introduction of emergency satellite messaging for the iPhone 14, Samsung was widely speculated to be developing a comparable feature for its own smartphone lineup. Despite earlier rumors suggesting a launch with the Galaxy S23 or S24, the feature never materialized. Now, new evidence suggests that Samsung might finally be ready to unveil satellite connectivity with the upcoming Galaxy S25.

Emergency Communication Capabilities

Code strings discovered in Samsung’s stock Emergency SOS, Messages, and Phone apps strongly indicate that the company is actively working on satellite connectivity for emergency situations. While the exact implementation details remain unclear, the following clues have surfaced:

Emergency SOS App: This app suggests the ability to send emergency texts via satellite when no cellular network is available.

Samsung Messages App: A message indicates that Samsung Messages won't support satellite messaging, implying the need to use Google Messages instead.

Samsung Phone App: Code strings hint at the ability to send text messages, including to emergency services, while in "satellite mode."

Exynos Chipset and Ecosystem Maturity

Although Samsung’s Exynos 2400 chipset already includes Non-Terrestrial Network (NTN) support, the company chose not to activate the feature in previous models. Samsung MX chief TM Roh has stated that the company is awaiting further development of the satellite connectivity ecosystem before incorporating the technology into its smartphones.

While past rumors about satellite connectivity for the Galaxy S23 and S24 ultimately proved unfounded, the recent discovery of code strings suggests that Samsung remains committed to bringing this feature to its devices. If these developments hold true, Samsung might finally deliver emergency satellite connectivity with the launch of the Galaxy S25 early next year.