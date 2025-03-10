Samsung Unveils Exclusive Festive Campaign with Exciting Offers on AI-Powered TVs

Samsung, India’s largest consumer electronics brand, has launched a special Festive Campaign to celebrate Gudi Padwa, Ugadi, and Holi, offering attractive deals on its premium AI big-screen TVs. This exclusive promotion, running from March 5 to March 31, 2025, allows consumers to enhance their home entertainment with discounts and added benefits on Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED 4K, OLED, and Crystal 4K UHD TV models.

Exclusive Offers on AI-Powered TVs

To elevate home entertainment, Samsung’s advanced AI-powered TVs deliver exceptional picture quality, immersive sound, and sleek designs. During this Festive Campaign, customers can enjoy:

A free TV worth up to ₹2,04,990 or a free soundbar worth up to ₹90,990 with select purchases.

Up to 20% cashback, zero down payment, and easy EMI options starting at ₹2,990 for up to 30 months.

Discounts of up to 45% on Samsung Soundbars when buying any Samsung TV, creating a cinematic home entertainment experience.

These offers are available on Samsung.com, leading online portals, and select Samsung retail outlets across India.

A Commitment to Enhanced Viewing Experiences

Speaking about the Festive Campaign, Viplesh Dang, Senior Director, Visual Display Business, Samsung India, stated,

“At Samsung, we continuously innovate to enhance the consumer viewing experience, combining cutting-edge technology with exciting offers. Our AI-powered TVs redefine home entertainment, ensuring superior picture quality, immersive sound, and seamless connectivity. Through these exclusive festive offers, we aim to make premium home entertainment more accessible, enabling consumers to celebrate with their loved ones in the most immersive way.”

Advanced Technology for an Immersive Experience

The latest Samsung AI-powered TVs are designed to provide a next-level viewing experience with features such as:

AI upscaling for enhanced visual clarity and lifelike color accuracy.

Dolby Atmos and Q-Symphony for multidimensional audio, making every scene more engaging.

Samsung Knox security to ensure a secure and seamless smart TV experience.

Quantum Matrix Technology for superior contrast, brightness, and clarity, transforming living spaces into a home theatre.

These Festive Campaign offers are applicable on 55-inch and above TV models, including Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED 4K, OLED TV, and Crystal 4K UHD TV.

Samsung TV Models and Features

Neo QLED 8K

The Samsung Neo QLED 8K lineup is powered by the NQ8 AI Gen2 Processor, featuring 256 AI neural networks that optimize picture and sound quality. Whether watching live sports, streaming content, or gaming, the 8K experience is enhanced with Motion Xcelerator Turbo Pro, delivering crisp visuals and ultra-fast performance.

Neo QLED 4K

With the NQ4 AI Gen2 Processor, the Samsung Neo QLED 4K range ensures stunning 4K resolution with Quantum Matrix Technology, offering exceptional contrast and true-to-life colors. As the world’s first Pantone Validated display, these TVs guarantee color accuracy. Integrated Dolby Atmos technology further enhances the cinematic experience.

QLED TV

Samsung QLED TVs, equipped with Quantum Dot Technology, provide 100% color volume, ensuring vibrant visuals at any brightness level. With an ultra-slim design, these TVs blend seamlessly into any home, delivering both style and performance.

OLED TV

Designed for optimal viewing in all lighting conditions, Samsung OLED TVs feature a glare-free display, eliminating unwanted reflections while maintaining deep blacks and sharp images. With NQ4 AI Gen2 Processor, Real Depth Enhancer, and OLED HDR Pro, these TVs offer superior picture quality. Motion Xcelerator 144Hz ensures ultra-smooth visuals, making these TVs an ideal choice for gaming enthusiasts.

Conclusion

With its Festive Campaign, Samsung reaffirms its commitment to providing the best in AI-powered home entertainment. By integrating cutting-edge technology, superior visuals, and immersive sound, these premium Samsung TVs redefine the viewing experience. Consumers looking to upgrade their home entertainment setup can take advantage of these exclusive offers available throughout March 2025.