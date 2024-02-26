Samsung Unveils Galaxy AI Innovations at MWC 2024

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. announced the introduction of new mobile experiences centered around Galaxy AI at the Mobile World Congress 2024 in Barcelona, Spain. The company’s latest advancements, showcased across a range of products including the Galaxy S24 series, aim to enhance user communication, creativity, and wellness through AI-driven features. Attendees at the Samsung booth will have the opportunity to explore these innovations firsthand, experiencing the integration of AI across Samsung’s product lineup.

Key Highlights:

Introduction of Galaxy AI across Samsung’s mobile and connected health products.

Hands-on experience with the Galaxy S24 series and its AI features, including Live Translate and Generative Edit.

Showcase of the Galaxy Book4 series, emphasizing enhanced productivity through seamless connectivity.

Debut of the Galaxy Ring, a new health form factor within the Samsung Health platform.

Exhibition of intelligent health features, such as My Vitality Score and Booster Card, set to enhance personalized wellness experiences.

At the Mobile World Congress 2024, Samsung Electronics unveiled its latest offerings, emphasizing the role of Galaxy AI in elevating mobile and health experiences. The event, which took place in Barcelona, Spain, served as a platform for the company to demonstrate the integration of AI across its diverse product portfolio, including the Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Book4 series, and Galaxy Watch6 series, among others.

TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics, highlighted the significance of these advancements in empowering users and enriching their daily lives through innovative technology. The focus on AI is evident in features such as Live Translate for real-time, two-way phone call translations, and Generative Edit for creative photo editing. These capabilities showcase Samsung’s commitment to breaking down communication barriers and fostering creativity.

The company also arranged a special zone to display the Galaxy S24 series‘ enhanced camera performance, particularly its Nightography capabilities. This feature, bolstered by the AI-based ProVisual Engine, aims to improve low-light photography, illustrating Samsung’s dedication to advancing mobile imaging technology.

Furthermore, Samsung is expanding these AI capabilities to existing models, ensuring that a wider range of users can benefit from these innovations. The introduction of the Galaxy Book4 series, with its focus on connectivity and productivity, reflects Samsung’s holistic approach to technology, where ease of use and efficiency are paramount.

In the realm of health and wellness, Samsung introduced the Galaxy Ring, marking a new step in digital wellness solutions. This device, along with upcoming features like My Vitality Score and Booster Card, underscores Samsung’s investment in personalized health insights and actionable wellness strategies. Leveraging the SmartThings ecosystem, Samsung also demonstrated how technology can transform homes into healthier living spaces, further integrating health into the daily lives of users.

Located in Hall 3 of the Fira Barcelona Gran Via, the Samsung Galaxy Experience booth represents a convergence of innovation and user-centric design, offering a glimpse into the future of mobile and health technology, all powered by AI.