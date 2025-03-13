Samsung Unveils Galaxy F16 5G in India with Impressive Features

Samsung, India’s largest consumer electronics brand, has introduced the Galaxy F16 5G, further expanding its popular Galaxy F series lineup. This latest addition continues the legacy of delivering segment-leading features, including a sAMOLED display, a 50 MP triple camera, and an industry-leading commitment of six generations of Android upgrades and six years of security updates.

According to Akshay S Rao, Director, MX Business, Samsung India, “The Galaxy F16 5G reflects our commitment to innovation that enhances user experience. Designed for Gen Z, it blends performance, longevity, and fun, making it the perfect device for a fast-paced lifestyle.”

Sleek Design and Stunning Display

The Galaxy F16 5G features a Ripple Glow Finish and a slim 7.9mm body, ensuring both style and comfort. It sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ sAMOLED display, delivering vibrant colors and deep contrasts for an immersive viewing experience.

Advanced Camera Setup

Equipped with a 50MP triple-camera setup, the Galaxy F16 5G enables users to capture high-quality photos and videos. The device also includes a 13MP front camera, ensuring crystal-clear selfies and video calls.

High-Performance Hardware

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, the Galaxy F16 5G ensures smooth multitasking and lag-free gaming. A 5000mAh battery paired with 25W fast charging keeps the device running throughout the day.

Future-Proof Software and Secure Payments

Setting a new benchmark, the Galaxy F16 5G offers six generations of Android upgrades and six years of security updates, ensuring longevity and a future-ready experience. Additionally, Samsung introduces Tap & Pay via Samsung Wallet, allowing users to make secure payments effortlessly.

Availability and Pricing

The Galaxy F16 5G will be available in three stylish colors: Vibing Blue, Glam Green, and Bling Black. Consumers can purchase the device from Flipkart, Samsung.com, and select retail stores across India. The 4GB+128GB variant is priced at INR 11,499, inclusive of an INR 1,000 bank cashback offer, while the 6GB+128GB variant is available for INR 12,999. The top-end 8GB+128GB model is priced at INR 14,499, ensuring multiple options to cater to different user needs.