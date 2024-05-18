Samsung Updates Samsung Care+ Programme with Added Benefits

Samsung has upgraded its Samsung Care+ programme, offering more benefits to consumers without any extra cost. The new update allows customers to avail two claims annually for screen protection and accidental or liquid damage protection plans.

Key Highlights

Samsung Care+ now includes two claims per year.

Coverage includes screen protection, accidental damage, and liquid damage.

Service available with both walk-in and pick-up/drop-off options.

Four protection plans start at INR 399, covering various Galaxy devices.

Hassle-free claim process with zero documentation and absolute data privacy.

Expanded Coverage and Convenience

Samsung Care+, the only authorized programme for Galaxy devices, now offers 100% coverage with no depreciation. The programme is designed for convenience, allowing customers to register claims either by walking into a service center or using a pick-up and drop-off facility.

Expert Service and Genuine Parts

Customers will have access to expert technicians who use only genuine Samsung parts, ensuring their devices perform optimally and last longer. The programme covers a wide range of Galaxy devices, including smartphones, tablets, watches, and books, providing a tailored solution for every user.

Easy and Secure Claim Process

Samsung Care+ guarantees a hassle-free claim process with no documentation required. Customers can track the status of their claims and repairs conveniently, ensuring transparency and ease of use. The service also ensures absolute data privacy, protecting customers’ information throughout the process.

Nationwide Support

Supported by a network of service centers across the country, Samsung Care+ offers reliable service and quick resolution for all claims. The plans start at an affordable INR 399, making it accessible for all Galaxy device users.